3 Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays in Oklahoma

Winters in the Sooner State can be chilly and damp. Don’t let inclement weather put a damper on the holiday’s festive spirit, though. Here are a few drive-thru light displays to enjoy with your loved ones — while staying comfortably warm and dry in your vehicle.

Holiday Lights Spectacular

Head to Midwest City to experience the Holiday Lights Spectacular at Joe B. Barnes Regional Park. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 25, 2021, the park will illuminate with more than 100 animated light displays which extend across a 1.5-mile driving path. Catch a glimpse of the impressive 118-foot Christmas tree lit with 9,000 LED lights, then enjoy displays like a fly-fishing Santa and a tunnel of lights.

The display is open nightly at 6 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, and at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, as well as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Christmas in the Park

Each holiday season, Yukon’s Christmas in the Park event puts on a fantastic display of lights. Visitors can enjoy a free 3-mile drive of more than 425 light displays featuring 4 million twinkling bulbs. If the weather’s not too chilly, there’s also a parking area so you can explore the lights on foot with your family via a 2.2-mile walking trail. There’s also a Santa Express Train to help entertain young children.

Christmas in the Park is open from Nov. 20 to Dec. 31, 2021, from 6-11 p.m.

Ardmore Festival of Lights

Make the season merry and bright at the Ardmore Festival of Lights. The display features more than 150 animated scenes synchronized to music on the radio. Admission is free, though donations are accepted and very much appreciated.

The display is open from Nov. 22 to Dec. 30, 2021, from 6-10 p.m. every night.