3 FCA Models Make Autotrader’s Summer Cars Top 10 List

2020 Jeep Wrangler High Altitude

Photo: FCA

The 10 Hottest Cars of Summer 2020, according to Autotrader include three diverse FCA models. The adventure-ready Jeep Wrangler, the incomparable Ram 1500, and the family-friendly Jeep Grand Cherokee earned praised for their capability, power, and design.

Available Now: 2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Photo: FCA

Jeep Wrangler

If you appreciate the ability to go off-road, there is no better vehicle than the Jeep Wrangler. The Wrangler is more than just an off-roading beast, though. Its versatility and trim options can suit any family on the go.

“Most people will find the Wrangler Unlimited handles both off-road and family duty best but the two-door Wrangler is still a lot of fun,” notes Autotrader writer Brian Moody.

2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition

Photo: FCA

Ram 1500

The Ram 1500 is a formidable pickup truck with impressive towing capacities. It is also a well-equipped vehicle that boasts a well-appointed interior. It boasts the most luxurious cabin in its class thanks to features such as a 12-inch touch screen. As part of the intuitive Uconnect system, the touch screen is customizable and allows you to access and control all your entertainment choices, including smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 10-square-foot panoramic sunroof is available.

“The current Ram 1500 is the best one yet but even going back a few years will get you a nice truck,” adds Moody.

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Photo: Jeep

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the ideal blend of the Wrangler’s power and refined elements that make the cabin comfortable and spacious, according to Moody. The Jeep Grand Cherokee’s cabin offers 105 cubic feet of passenger volume. It also boasts plenty of room for all your stuff with a maximum cargo capacity of 68.3 cubic feet of space. Behind the second row of seats, the Grand Cherokee has 36.3 cubic feet of room. Thanks to innovative engineering and systems, the Grand Cherokee delivers a powerful performance in any kind of weather. When properly equipped, it can tow 7,200 pounds.

If you are looking to upgrade your ride this summer, consider one of these well-equipped FCA models.