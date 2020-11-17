No Comments

3 FCA Models Make List of 10 Best Cars for Winter Driving

Photo: FCA

Driving in winter can be stressful and challenging. Even if the ground isn’t covered in ice, snow, rain, or sleet, the outside temperature and less daylight make commuting, running errands, or long drives difficult. If you’re looking to upgrade to a vehicle that’s designed to handle the challenges of winter, consider the 2020 Ram 1500, 2021 Dodge Challenger, and 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee. U.S. News & World Report placed these three FCA models on its list of the 10 Best Cars for Winter Driving in 2020.

The cars, trucks, and SUVs on the list have one thing in common — optional four- or all-wheel drive, systems you’ll appreciate when Old Man Winter shows up.

Photo: FCA

2020 Ram 1500

The 2020 Ram 1500, particularly the top Limited trim, impressed the U.S. News & World Report editors for its bevy of comfort features, 12-inch touch screen, and leather seating. But, even the lower trim levels have a lot to offer winter drivers, according to U.S. News & World Report writer Nick Kurczewski.

“Available in rear- and all-wheel drive format, and with a choice of four engines, the Ram can be configured for just about any task,” he adds.

2021 Dodge Challenger

Yes, the Dodge Challenger is a muscle car, which seems at first an odd choice for a car best suited for winter driving, but Kurczewski points out the all-wheel-drive drivetrain available on the SXT and GT trims. You’ll still get a powerful ride with the standard 3.6-liter V6 and eight-speed automatic transmission that nets 303 horsepower.

He adds that the roomy front seats and a rear seat that doesn’t make your adult passengers hate you add to the Challenger’s comfortable ride.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 80th Anniversary

Photo: FCA

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Thanks to the many trim options on the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, you can match your driving lifestyle easily, whether you need a family hauler or adventure-ready vehicle.

“The Jeep Grand Cherokee is a five-passenger midsize SUV that’s absolutely tenacious in tricky conditions,” according to Kurczewski.

Snow drifts are no match for the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk that’s backed by the power of 707 horses and four-wheel drive, he adds. But, if snow is not your winter nemesis, every trim of the 2021 Grand Cherokee offers available four-wheel drive.

No matter what vehicle you choose to make it through winter, make sure you have a well-stocked emergency kit.