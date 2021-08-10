No Comments

3 Most Affordable Chevrolet Models for 2021

The Chevy Spark is the most budget-friendly model in the brand’s lineup

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevy vehicles are known for their great value. If you’re in the market for a new ride but don’t want to drain your bank account, browse the brand’s 2021 lineup. Here are the top three most affordable Chevrolet models.

The 2021 Spark is the most affordable member of the Chevy family

Photo: Chevrolet

2021 Chevrolet Spark

With a starting MSRP of $13,400, the 2021 Spark is the cheapest of the automaker’s offerings. It boasts an efficiency rating of 30 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway, whether you go with the five-speed manual transmission or available CVT configuration. And it’s available in no less than 10 exterior paint colors, so it’s easy to find one that matches your personality.

This tech-laden car translates to a fun and connected driving experience. Infotainment perks range from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to an available Wi-Fi hotspot. Tap into the myChevrolet Mobile App for conveniences like the remote key fob and vehicle locate function. You can also add on driver-assist features like Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning, and Forward Collision Alert to boost your confidence.

The elegant, accommodating 2021 Chevy Malibu

Photo: Chevrolet

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

The 2021 Malibu is the second most affordable model in Chevy’s lineup. It has a sensible starting price of $22,270, which makes it a feasible investment if you’re on a modest budget. It delivers more horsepower and space, and only a bit less efficiency, than the smaller Spark.

With its roomy cabin and interior luxuries like an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, a wireless charging pad, and noise-muting triple-sealed doors, you’re sure to feel at home on all your journeys. Choose the available 250-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and nine-speed automatic transmission for a responsive driving experience.

The 2021 Chevy Colorado balances curb appeal and capability with a practical price

Photo: Chevrolet

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

The third most budget-friendly buy in the Chevy lineup is the 2021 Colorado. It starts at $25,200, making it an affordable choice compared with other midsize pickup trucks like the Toyota Tacoma, Honda Ridgeline, and Nissan Frontier.

The Colorado embodies noteworthy capability and decent efficiency if you don’t need the bulk or brawn of its larger sibling, the Silverado 1500. When you bring home this truck, you get an available maximum payload rating of 1,550 pounds, an available maximum cargo rating of 49.9 cubic feet, and an available V6 trailering rating of 7,000 pounds. When equipped with the 3.6-liter V6 engine and 2WD, it achieves 25 mpg on the highway so you can make more headway on the highway when you’re towing or road-tripping before needing to stop for gas.

Find out more about the 2021 Spark, 2021 Malibu, and 2021 Colorado when you check out their overviews here on The News Wheel.

