3 New England Road Trips to Take This Thanksgiving Break

Plan a Thanksgiving weekend road trip to one of these scenic East Coast destinations for some R&R

Photo: Arek Socha via Pixabay

If you don’t have a set destination in mind for Thanksgiving this year, why not plan a weekend road trip? Here are three East Coast locations worth visiting on your Thanksgiving break if you want to skip the crowds and venture a bit off the beaten path.

Litchfield County, Connecticut

Catch the tail end of the harvest season in New England as you take in hilly landscapes and visit historical sites in Litchfield County, Connecticut. Regain a sense of serenity as you wander the extensive grounds of the White Memorial Conservation Center. Hike the Tower Trail at Mount Tom State Park to immerse yourself in panoramic views when you reach the peak. Learn more about the town’s past when you browse the Litchfield Historic District.

Litchfield also happens to be one of the small towns in the area that inspired Stars Hollow in Gilmore Girls. So, if you’re a fan of the show, make sure to check out the Mayflower Inn & Spa that inspired Lorelai Gilmore’s inn.

Lake Placid, New York

A haven for outdoor enthusiasts during the colder months, Lake Placid is the perfect spot to feel more Zen — especially if you need a refreshing break from routine and traditions this Thanksgiving break. Biking and hiking are popular activities, though you can also kayak and fish if you prefer a more watery backdrop for your adventures.

Walk around Mirror Lake, hike the High Falls Gorge, then take a cable car up to Little Whiteface Mountain. Though the skiing season isn’t in full swing till later in the season, you can still enjoy some winter fun when you ice skate at Herb Brooks Arena.

Kennebunkport, Maine

With fewer crowds and stunning coastal views, Kennebunkport makes a therapeutic destination for a Thanksgiving road trip. Take a boat tour of the town, for a more laid-back way of absorbing the city’s history and unique culture.

Go fishing or kayaking at Cape Porpoise. Visit the Seashore Trolley Museum to browse a wide array of vintage buses, trolleys, and cars. Grab some tasty grub at The Clam Shack for lunch or book a dinner reservation at The Boathouse. Catch a sunset at Goose Rocks Beach or Arundel Beach.

