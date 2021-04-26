No Comments

3 Reasons You Shouldn’t Bring Your Car to Campus

Life as a college student is demanding, stressful, fun, and exciting. It is everything all at once, and if you are just starting your college career as a freshman, you might feel overwhelmed about the newness of it all. You have enough to worry about, so it might be better if you leave your car at home. Here are three reasons why:

It is against policy

Although college offers a ton of freedom, every institution has its own set of rules. Depending on where you choose to study, you might not have the option to bring your car to campus as a first-year student.

“By and large, college campuses were created for pedestrians — and not automobile traffic. As such, there may not be many parking spots on campus either — aside from those designated for staff,” according to The Simple Dollar contributing writer Holly Johnson.

So, even if your school doesn’t have the “no car on campus” rule for freshmen, you might struggle to find a convenient parking spot.

It pulls your focus

Having a car at college allows you to ditch campus anytime you want. Which in some ways can be a good thing if you have to get home quickly or you need snacks, supplies, or project materials from an off-campus store. But, it can also be a bad thing if it acts as a distraction from your studies or interferes with your efforts to explore your new home and meet new friends.

It costs money

A car is an expensive toy, and if you have it with you at college, you will have to budget for automotive expenses. Most parking spaces on campus require a sticker or pass, which you will have to purchase. Registering it, too, may mean a fee, too. Plus, there’s money for gas, and depending on how many miles you put on your car while you’re at college, you might have to spring for an oil change. If it incurs damage from a storm, that’s more expensive trouble you’ll have to deal with between classes.

Having a car at college can be a valuable asset, but it is also a major responsibility. If you’re already feeling stressed about your new chapter, it might be better to leave your wheels behind until you feel more comfortable and settled at school.