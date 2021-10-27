No Comments

3 Southeastern US Road Trips to Take This Thanksgiving Break

It’s not too late to plan an impromptu road trip for Thanksgiving weekend if you and a friend just need to escape tradition and opt for something new and simple this year. Here are a few destinations in the southeastern U.S. to consider for your holiday travel plans.

Sanibel Island, Florida

Watch wildlife, gather shells, and take to the water when you head to Sanibel Island for a low-key Thanksgiving weekend. Kayaking, golfing, and biking are a few popular pastimes thanks to the mild weather this location offers in late November. You can also see crocodiles and manatees, and diverse species of birds, in their natural habitat when you visit J.N. (Ding) Darling National Wildlife Refuge.

Savannah, Georgia

Another balmy destination for November, Savannah is a beautiful place to build memories with loved ones over the holiday weekend. Tour museums and historic homes, then shop for holiday gifts at local boutiques. Soak in the serenity and bike under moss-covered oak trees at Forsyth Park. Catch views of the waterfront when you walk River Street at sunset to watch the boats and get some photo ops.

Asheville, North Carolina

If you’re looking for a place with lighter crowds and an array of diversions, Asheville makes a pleasant backdrop for Thanksgiving weekend. Immerse yourself in mountain views when you drive the Blue Ridge Parkway. Appreciate the harvest of regional beer and wine at local breweries and vineyards. Hone your fly fishing skills when you book a guided tour at Hunter Banks. Walk the trails and soak up some gorgeous geography at Looking Glass Rock Hike and Rainbow Falls. The Biltmore Estate, River Arts District, and Lexington Glassworks will satisfy the aesthete in your travel party.

