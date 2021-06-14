No Comments

3 Things to Know When Leasing a Vehicle

Leasing a new vehicle carries many benefits. Whether you want access to the latest tech, don’t want to deal with paying for maintenance and repairs, or want to avoid the trade-in/selling of your vehicle when you’re ready for an upgrade, there are many reasons that a lease might work for you. Here a few tips on what to remember when negotiating a car lease.

Leasing and buying are completely different

Getting the best deal on a lease negotiation starts with educating yourself on the process and specifically, the verbiage. If you have never leased a vehicle before, it is important to understand it isn’t like buying a car.

You will need to familiarize yourself with leasing terminologies such as lessor/lessee, gross capitalized cost, disposition fee, closed-end lease, rent charge, and residual value before your step into the finance office, advises Lance Cothern, CPA, on CreditKarma.com.

The cost of a lease extends beyond monthly payments

There are many numbers to calculate in a lease deal. It is not just figuring out your monthly payment, according to The PennyHoarder contributor Kelly Gurnett. You will need to factor in the down payment, the cap cost or total cost of the car, mileage limit (you will be charged extra if you go over it), and the purchase-option or buyout price, adds Gurnett. It is important to know the complete cost of your lease so you do not obliterate your budget because you didn’t do the math before you signed.

Lease deals can help you save money

With a little research, you can find ways to save money on your lease. Automakers and dealerships often offer lease deals or advertised specials.

“The lower you negotiate the price, the less depreciation you may have to pay for over the life of the lease if all other terms remain the same. That may mean a lower monthly lease payment, too,” according to Cothern.

With research and a clear understanding of your budget, you will be able to negotiate a lease that serves your driving and financial needs.