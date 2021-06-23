No Comments

3 Tips for First-Time RV Renters

Summer has arrived and more than 50 million Americans are planning to take advantage of the warm weather with an RV trip. But as we discovered recently, the average American doesn’t have the income to afford buying an RV. Many people planning a trip are likely preparing to rent one instead. If you count yourself in the first-time RV renter club, the following tips can help you have a better experience.

Don’t judge an RV by its photo

Just as with cars or books, you shouldn’t judge an RV by its cover — or by the advertisement photo. RVs live and die by their floorplans. Before you rent an RV, make sure you do your research. Pore over the rental description and try to find virtual tours of the floorplan on manufacturer websites. Photos can make interiors look larger or smaller than they feel in person, and they can be cleverly captured to mask flaws.

Another quick tip: If you’ve never driven an RV before and don’t feel comfortable at the wheel of a big vehicle, consider renting a Class B motorhome or small travel trailer.

Learn the rental (and other) rules

RV rentals come with both limited and unlimited mileage. Limited mileage usually ranges from 100 to 150 miles per night, which is often generous enough that paying for unlimited mileage is not worth it. Make sure you’ve read the fine print and that you know exactly how far you plan to travel each day. Additionally, remember that parking an RV is not as convenient as parking your average car. RV parking is not always free and may be limited to specific areas. When you plan your route before your trip, take the time to plan where you will stay each night.

Pack differently

Even if you’ve never vacationed in an RV rental before, you’ve probably vacationed in general. And that means you’ve packed for a vacation. But when you pack for an RV trip, you can get away with packing differently. Lots of rentals already come with bedding, dishware, and other amenities that you might otherwise have brought along. Before packing, check what your rental provides so you know exactly what you need and don’t need to bring.