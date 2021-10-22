No Comments

3 Western US Road Trips to Take This Thanksgiving Break

Here are a few prime destinations for your Thanksgiving break road trip if you live in the western U.S.

Photo: Free-Photos via Pixabay

From sun-drenched deserts to dynamic coastal towns, the western U.S. has a bounty of fun destinations that are perfect for a Thanksgiving weekend getaway. Here are three locations to inspire your holiday road trip.

Tucson, Arizona

Soak up some sun in Arizona when you celebrate Thanksgiving in Tucson. Sample local fare from one of the region’s quality restaurants to see why the city recently earned the UNESCO City of Gastronomy title. Hike or bike the desert trails in Saguaro National Park. Immerse yourself in panoramic views when you drive to the top of Mount Lemmon. Take advantage of the area’s clear skies and go stargazing at Kitt Peak National Observatory, about a one-hour drive from downtown Tucson.

Bend, Oregon

Set against the backdrop of the Cascades Range and the Deschutes River, the city of Bend makes a peaceful destination for your Thanksgiving road trip. Explore nearby art museums, galleries, and craft breweries. You can also hone your hiking skills in the mountains and hit the slopes at a local ski resort. Check out Newberry National Volcanic Monument if you’re interested in geography. Tumalo Falls and the Lava River Cave are two other natural wonders worth adding to your itinerary.

Santa Barbara, California

Enjoy lighter crowds while sampling all that Santa Barbara has to offer this Thanksgiving weekend. With a mix of vineyards, beaches, and mountains, this destination is a diverse setting for building holiday memories with your loved ones. Take a sea cave kayak tour at Channel Islands National Park. Jumpstart your holiday shopping when you browse the boutiques along State Street. Learn more about regional vino when you visit the Melville Winery Tasting Room or the Margerum Tasting Room to appreciate this year’s wine harvest.

