No Comments

350 V8 Service Engine Introduced for Older GM Models

2001 Chevrolet Silverado HD one-ton pickup

Photo: Chevrolet

Specific trucks, vans, and SUVs from General Motors can get a power upgrade from a new version of its potent 350 V8. The replacement engine delivers a powerful and reliable performance, giving new life to older models.

Award-winning Truck: Chevy Colorado ZR2 named Overland Truck of the Year

According to GM Authority writer Sam McEachern, the GM Service 350 V8 features a 3-year/100,000 mile limited warranty and new component parts including a four-bolt block with new cylinder head and block castings. The new version also features new valve covers, a crankshaft of forged steel, a new oil pan, and new timing cover.

Three variants of the GM Service 350 V8 are available to power specific GM models. GM trucks, vans, and SUVs, model years of 1987 to 1995, are candidates for the new engine’s Gen 1 variant. Gen 1e LD suits GM light-duty trucks, model years 1996-2002. GM heavy-duty trucks in the model year range of 1996 to 2002, can use the Gen 1e HD engine variant as replacement engine.

McEachern reports that the new GM Service 350 V8 is free from remanufactured parts. In contrast to many other remanufactured motors, the new GM Service 350 V8 carries no charge. The lack of remanufactured parts adds to the longevity drivers can expect from the new GM Service 350 V8.

“Building on the history and versatility of the original 350 first available in Chevrolet models such as the Camaro and Corvette, this engine continues to deliver,” according to a statement made by Andrew McKittrick, propulsion manager for General Motors. “Every GM Genuine Parts engine incorporates our very latest engineering technology and product enhancements to offer a reliable and dependable product for our customers.”

Updates for 2020: Chevrolet Camaro features new style and transmission

You can order the GM Service 350 V8 online at genuinegmparts.com or through a certified GM dealership.