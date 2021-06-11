No Comments

4 Apps to Educate Your Kids on Road Trips

Keeping your kids happy on a road trip requires a lot of creativity, gear, and patience. Along with the games, snacks, and surprises you pack, be sure to check out and download the following free, educational apps. These kid-focused apps will keep your kids engaged over every mile.

Library on the go

You do not have to make time for a library visit to stock up on books before you head out on your road trip. With the Hoopla app, you can access your local library’s catalog of children’s audiobooks. It also includes music, movies, and TV shows, so there is little chance for your kids to get bored (or start whining) on your journey.

Favorite characters, educational lessons

There is no need to leave your kids’ favorite characters behind on your road trip. With PBS Kids Games, your kids can connect with all the people and animals in Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, and animal adventures are road trip bound with Wild Kratts. There is also plenty of educational content to strengthen your kids’ math skills, expand their scientific curiosities, and spark their creativity, so school does not have to take a summer break.

Story generator

It has probably been a while since you filled in a Mad Libs story, but you can still remember how fun it was! Filling in the blanks of nouns, adverbs, names, and adjectives always produced unforgettable stories. Now, your kids can experience the digital version of the story generator with the Mad Libs app.

Set a course

There is no better way to learn about geography than on a road trip. You do not have to break out the old, dusty atlas to teach your kids about maps or your road trip route, though. The Geo Touch: Learn Geography app offers interactive games, activities, and lessons that teach your kids about state flags and landmarks. It also offers instruction on countries around the world.

