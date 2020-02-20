No Comments

4 Best Tire Pressure Gauges

If it’s time to upgrade your mechanical tire pressure gauge, here are a few digital options worth considering

Driving with the right tire pressure is crucial to your car’s safe operation. Underinflated tires can cause excess friction between your tires and the road, which can lead to premature tire wear or even blowouts or tread separation. Overinflated tires result in the tread’s reduced contact with the road, which reduces traction and increases stopping distances.

With the right tire pressure gauge, it’s fairly easy to keep your vehicle’s tires at the right inflation level. Here are our four top picks for gauges, if you’re in the market for a new one.

AstroAI

AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge

Photo: Amazon

The AstroAI digital tire pressure gauge was LifeWire’s Alex Williams’ top overall pick, due to its reliable modern design, affordability, and compact size. It measures 4.3 x 7.9 x 1.2 inches and has an ergonomic knuckle-gripped handle to keep your hand comfortable when using it. It even shuts off automatically after 30-40 seconds to conserve battery power. With a one-year warranty and included batteries, this gauge is well worth the purchase. The silver version costs just $8.99 from Amazon, as of February 2020.

TEKTON 5941

TEKTON Instant Read Digital Tire Gauge

Photo: Amazon

The TEKTON Instant Read Digital Tire Gauge ranked No. 1 for The Drive’s Review Team, out of all the tire gauges they tested. It has a lighted nozzle and LCD digital display, which make it easy to read even in dimly-lit conditions. It has a two-year battery life so you won’t have to replace the batteries until after 24 months of use. At the time of writing, it’s just $10 from Amazon.

MICHELIN 12290

MICHELIN 12290 Digital Tire Pressure Gauge

Photo: Amazon

If you want a more concise and portable product, Lifewire recommends the MICHELIN 12290 Digital Tire Pressure Gauge. It has a built-in flashlight so you can the display int he dark and has a clip so you can attach it to your key ring for convenience. It has a range of 5-99 PSA with a 0.5 PSI resolution and can display results in Bar, kPa, and kg/cm^2 as well as PSI, to suit different preferences. It’s available from Amazon for just $15, at the time of writing.

TireMinder TMG-AAA

TireMinder TMG-AAA High Precision Digital Truck and RV Gauge

Photo: Amazon

Need a gauge that has an excellent warranty? Go with the TireMinder TMG-AAA High Precision Digital Truck and RV Gauge, according to Lifewire. It has a five-year warranty so you can have more peace of mind in case it happens to malfunction within the early years of ownership. AAA batteries come with it, so you can start using it right away. It also includes two interchangeable heads, straight and a 45-degree-angel one, to accommodate different sizes and types of tires. Bonus: it has the ability to measure from 10-150 PSI with a deviation of one PSI for precise readings. At the time of writing, it’s available from Amazon for $44.98.