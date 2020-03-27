4 Breathtaking Scenic Drives in Louisiana
Take to the road to soak up some of Louisiana’s southern vistas. Try one or more of these scenic drives to clear your head and cultivate a greater appreciation for the state’s natural beauty.
Louisiana Bayou Byway
If you need a few days to escape town, consider taking a trip on the Louisiana Bayou Byway. This route spans 153 miles from Lafayette to New Orleans. Plus, there are a plethora of stops along the way to take in the cypress swamps, marshes, and bayous. Lake Fausse Point State Park is a good place to hike. But if you’re in the mood for seeing gators, check out the Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge.
Highway 307
Hit up Highway 307 to soak up views of small towns and cane fields. The route delivers a pleasant 19-mile route. Due to its smooth asphalt surface, it’s a popular path for both motorists and bikers — just watch out for stray alligators that try to cross the road from time to time. Pack a swimsuit or fishing gear to make a detour at Lac des Allemandes.
Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway
If you need a break from bayous, drive the Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway. This 23-mile trip yields a refreshing diversity, both in terms of landscape and wildlife. Scenery shifts from rocky bluffs to pastures to steep inclines as the road weaves through Kisatchie National Forest. Stop at the Kisatchi Bayou Recreation Area to explore the water by canoe or kayak. You can also hike one of the trails that start at the Longleaf Visitor Center.
Creole Nature Trail
If you’re craving a longer road trip through the state’s varied topography, venture on the Creole Nature Trail. This route extends 100 miles from Lake Charles to Sulphur. Walk the streets of downtown Lake Charles to witness some prime examples of Victorian architecture. Sabine National Wildlife Refuge provides another good detour, especially if you want to see spoonbills and alligators, two primary inhabitants.
For more road trip destinations in Louisiana, plan a trip to one of these off-road trails. And check out these quirky roadside attractions when you’re traveling around the state.
Whitney Russell is a current resident of Dayton, though her spirit can be found beach-bumming on Puerto Rico (the land of her half-Puerto Rican heritage). When not adventuring through the exciting world of car news, she can be found hiking with her husband and their two dogs, motorcycling, visiting her cute nephews and nieces, discovering new memes, reorganizing and/or decorating some corner of the world, researching random things, and escaping into a great movie, poem, or short story. See more articles by Whitney.