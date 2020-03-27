No Comments

4 Breathtaking Scenic Drives in Louisiana

Bayous are just one of the geographical gems that you’ll find when exploring Louisiana’s scenic routes

Photo: Rene Rauschenberger via Pixabay

Take to the road to soak up some of Louisiana’s southern vistas. Try one or more of these scenic drives to clear your head and cultivate a greater appreciation for the state’s natural beauty.

Protected Journeys: Learn more about the benefits of OnStar

Louisiana Bayou Byway

Travelers along Louisiana Highway 182, part of the Bayou Teche Byway, will find themselves immersed in Cajun culture. https://t.co/rl0KTGvWuN — Southbound Magazine (@Southbound_Mag) November 14, 2019

If you need a few days to escape town, consider taking a trip on the Louisiana Bayou Byway. This route spans 153 miles from Lafayette to New Orleans. Plus, there are a plethora of stops along the way to take in the cypress swamps, marshes, and bayous. Lake Fausse Point State Park is a good place to hike. But if you’re in the mood for seeing gators, check out the Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge.

Highway 307

#Outhere anglers enjoy world-class fishing on Lac Des Allemands. Which is now known as the Catfish Capital of the Universe! Check out our River Reel video “Catfish Capital of the Universe" to learn more! https://t.co/GJZnjl91bo pic.twitter.com/ri1Hg05IX9 — NOLA Plantations (@NOLAPlantations) January 14, 2020

Hit up Highway 307 to soak up views of small towns and cane fields. The route delivers a pleasant 19-mile route. Due to its smooth asphalt surface, it’s a popular path for both motorists and bikers — just watch out for stray alligators that try to cross the road from time to time. Pack a swimsuit or fishing gear to make a detour at Lac des Allemandes.

Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway

LONGLEAF VISTA TRAIL – A #OneHourWalk adventure in the Little Grand Canyon of Louisiana, in Kisatchie National Forest. See: https://t.co/EVDIqg0hj1 #OnlyLouisiana — ParksTravelMag (@ParksTravelMag) September 29, 2019

If you need a break from bayous, drive the Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway. This 23-mile trip yields a refreshing diversity, both in terms of landscape and wildlife. Scenery shifts from rocky bluffs to pastures to steep inclines as the road weaves through Kisatchie National Forest. Stop at the Kisatchi Bayou Recreation Area to explore the water by canoe or kayak. You can also hike one of the trails that start at the Longleaf Visitor Center.

Creole Nature Trail

GO WILD, visit Louisiana's Outback! Head to the Creole Nature Trail All-American Road for alligator adventures, airboat tours, shelling on the Gulf beaches, bird watching, saltwater fishing and more. It's180 miles of adventure. https://t.co/lWoz5wFCU1 pic.twitter.com/w2JxYdByKc — American Road Mag (@AmericanRoadMag) March 27, 2020

If you’re craving a longer road trip through the state’s varied topography, venture on the Creole Nature Trail. This route extends 100 miles from Lake Charles to Sulphur. Walk the streets of downtown Lake Charles to witness some prime examples of Victorian architecture. Sabine National Wildlife Refuge provides another good detour, especially if you want to see spoonbills and alligators, two primary inhabitants.

For more road trip destinations in Louisiana, plan a trip to one of these off-road trails. And check out these quirky roadside attractions when you’re traveling around the state.

Reliable Rides: Find a new-to-you vehicle for your upcoming travels