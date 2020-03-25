No Comments

4 Breathtaking Scenic Drives in Missouri

Take in the river vistas and explore the rural back roads of America’s heartland when you drive one of these scenic routes in Missouri

Photo: Mike Gattorna

Missouri boasts rewarding landscapes for motorists to explore, whether you’re seeking historical towns, lush vineyards, or dense forests. Here are just four scenic drives worth taking in the Show-Me State.

Rolla-Salem Loop

Experience rural Missouri via the Rolla-Salem Loop, which was once part of old Route 66. As its name implies, the circular path starts and ends in Rolla, making it a good choice for a day trip. Witness historic businesses that once served travelers on Route 66. This trek offers a variety of landscapes, from rivers and pastures to forests and bluffs, for a visually engaging drive.

Blue Buck Knob Scenic Byway

The Big Spring, one of the biggest in the U.S., located inside the Mark Twain National Forest. – o_japa pic.twitter.com/KmFNxBhV4b — 📷 Amazingly Beautiful (@amazinglybeaut) April 16, 2018

See the state’s famous Ozark hill country for yourself when you travel the 112-mile Blue Buck Knob Scenic Byway. The path picks up in Branson and finishes in West Plains, providing stunning views no matter what time of the year you drive it. Much of the route cuts through Mark Twain National Forest which sprawls over 3 million acres and boasts quite a few trails for hiking and mountain biking. Canoeing, kayaking, and horseback riding are other popular recreational activities here.

Little Dixie Highway

Journey the Little Dixie Highway route from Hannibal to St. Louis for a delightful 117-mile trek. Keep your eyes peeled for waterfowl along the Mississippi River nearby and glimpse plantation-style mansions and Victorian-era homes that harken back to the state’s olden times. Take a detour in Clarksville, to browse riverfront art galleries, shops, and local restaurants.

Wine Country Tour

What a beautiful vineyard view.. and it's in Misssouri! Augusta Winery overlooks the Missouri River Valley and provides a breathtaking view. Photo courtesy of @AugustaWinery. pic.twitter.com/Kl0hCKtdJz — Lori & Michael (@Dracaenawines) February 21, 2018

Celebrate Missouri’s fertile river-valley agriculture when you grab a designated driver and take Highway 94 for a wine country tour. The trail connects Hermann with St. Charles. Some of the notable wineries you’ll want to stop at include: Chandler Hill Vineyards, Sugar Creek Winery, Montelle Winery, Augusta Winery, and Noboleis Vineyards & Winery.

