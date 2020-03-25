4 Breathtaking Scenic Drives in Missouri
Missouri boasts rewarding landscapes for motorists to explore, whether you’re seeking historical towns, lush vineyards, or dense forests. Here are just four scenic drives worth taking in the Show-Me State.
Rolla-Salem Loop
Experience rural Missouri via the Rolla-Salem Loop, which was once part of old Route 66. As its name implies, the circular path starts and ends in Rolla, making it a good choice for a day trip. Witness historic businesses that once served travelers on Route 66. This trek offers a variety of landscapes, from rivers and pastures to forests and bluffs, for a visually engaging drive.
Blue Buck Knob Scenic Byway
See the state’s famous Ozark hill country for yourself when you travel the 112-mile Blue Buck Knob Scenic Byway. The path picks up in Branson and finishes in West Plains, providing stunning views no matter what time of the year you drive it. Much of the route cuts through Mark Twain National Forest which sprawls over 3 million acres and boasts quite a few trails for hiking and mountain biking. Canoeing, kayaking, and horseback riding are other popular recreational activities here.
Little Dixie Highway
Journey the Little Dixie Highway route from Hannibal to St. Louis for a delightful 117-mile trek. Keep your eyes peeled for waterfowl along the Mississippi River nearby and glimpse plantation-style mansions and Victorian-era homes that harken back to the state’s olden times. Take a detour in Clarksville, to browse riverfront art galleries, shops, and local restaurants.
Wine Country Tour
Celebrate Missouri’s fertile river-valley agriculture when you grab a designated driver and take Highway 94 for a wine country tour. The trail connects Hermann with St. Charles. Some of the notable wineries you’ll want to stop at include: Chandler Hill Vineyards, Sugar Creek Winery, Montelle Winery, Augusta Winery, and Noboleis Vineyards & Winery.
Enhance your scenic drive by stopping at one or more of these eccentric attractions in Missouri. And check out this article for tips on planning a future trip to St. Louis.
