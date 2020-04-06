No Comments

4 Breathtaking Scenic Drives in Pennsylvania

Lancaster, PA

Photo: Pixabay

The Keystone State provides a rewarding backdrop for joy rides. Here are four routes worth taking the next time you’re craving a scenic drive in Pennsylvania.

Route 6

Drive Route 6 for yourself to see why it’s deserving of the “one of America’s most scenic drives” title from National Geographic. This path spans 400 miles and offers a diverse sampling of small-town life, historical sites, and stunning landscapes. The Allegheny Reservoir, Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, and Steamtown National Historic Site are just a few destinations worth adding to your itinerary.

Amish Country Scenic Drive

Soak up views of fertile pastures, working farms, and covered bridges as you take a cruise through Lancaster via the 99-mile-long Amish Country Scenic Drive. Learn more about the Amish and Mennonite residents who call the region home. You can also purchase handmade crafts, foods, and furniture in the various shops you’ll encounter along this route.

Delaware River Valley

If you’re in the mood for a short road trip, try the Delaware River Valley drive that stretches 19 miles from Easton to Mt. Bethel. Pack some fishing gear to try your luck at catching smallmouth bass or walleye from the riverbanks. You can also stretch your legs while getting in touch with nature via the Tekening Hiking Trails. Historic sites and architecture along the way will give you a glimpse of the area’s past.

Journey Through Gettysburg

Hit up Route 30 for gorgeous views of Gettysburg. This drive yields plenty of opportunities to encounter Civil War battlefields firsthand. There are also quite a few overlooks you can stop at along the way, for panoramic views of Michaux State Forest and the Appalachian Mountains.

Need more suggestions for where to stop on your Pennsylvania road trip? Check out these cool covered bridges. You can also explore these haunted sites and quirky attractions.

