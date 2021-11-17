No Comments

4 Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays in Indiana

Staying home for the holidays can be fun. But if you find yourself stir-crazy from staring at your home’s decorations or binging on Christmas movies for too long, why not try a nearby light display? Have a happy holiday in The Hoosier State when you visit any one of these drive-thru events.

TPA Park Winter Wonderland

Frankfort natives (or visitors) looking for a festive light display should check out the TPA Park Winter Wonderland. The event runs from Nov. 26 to Jan. 1 from 6-9 p.m. The display features more than a million lights over 89 acres.

Entry to the display is free, but there are donation boxes set up at local Frankfort merchants if you’d like to make a contribution to help with the costs associated with the event, including building, upkeep, and repairs.

Highland Park’s City of Lights

If you’re local to Kokomo, you’ve got to check out Highland Park’s City of Lights display. This annual event started in 1993 and has been going strong ever since. Today, it consists of over 50 fantastic light displays designed to get you in the holiday spirit.

The City of Lights opens at dusk every day, starting on Thanksgiving Day, and remains open all season long. On popular nights, Santa Claus himself even makes an appearance and hands out candy canes to visitors.

Santa Claus Land of Lights

Head to Santa Claus, Indiana, for another charming holiday light display that you can enjoy from your car. This display is located at Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort and holds the coveted title of “largest campground holiday light show in North America.”

The 1.2-mile drive-through features more than 300 light display that tell the story of Rudolph. Admission is $15 per vehicle; you can grab a $4 coupon from McDonald’s to help offset the entry cost while benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The Santa Claus Land of Lights opens on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 25, 2021, and runs through Dec. 27 (closed Christmas night). You can drive through the display between 5 and 9 p.m. CST.

Washington Park Festival of Lights

Starting on Dec. 4, 2021, you can visit the Washington Park Festival of Lights in Michigan City, Indiana. The event kicks off with a tree lighting and Snowflake Parade, followed by the first night of the Festival of Holiday Lights, which runs through Jan. 3, 2022. The event is free, but donations are welcome.

The Festival of Lights has almost 30 acres of decorations, 40 light displays, 2 miles of extension cords, and millions of bulbs. In short, it’s a holiday extravaganza you won’t want to miss!

Exult in the wonder and ambience of the season when you visit any of these four delightful venues in Indiana. For any Hoosiers that are up for a bit longer drive, consider exploring these Ohio drive-thru displays.