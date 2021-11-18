No Comments

4 Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays in Maryland

Maryland winters might be chilly and damp. Regardless of the weather, though, it’s easy to rekindle your enthusiasm for Christmas when you visit these enchanting light displays.

Festival of Lights

Each year, Watkins Regional Park hosts the Festival of Lights; a fantastic 3-mile display of more than 2.5 million lights that you can enjoy from the comfort of your vehicle. The display includes a gigantic 54-foot LED musical tree, as well as dozens of various festive light scenes. You can purchase a pair of Festival Spectacles to view the light show through holographic glasses. To make it even more fun, you can download the I Spy map and check off each display as you find it!

The event runs nightly from Nov. 26, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022, and is open from 5-9:30 p.m. Entry costs $8 per car in advance or $10 per car at the gate. There are also two free entry days on Nov. 29 and Dec. 25 in appreciation of Prince George County residents’ ongoing support of the parks department programs.

Winter Lights at Seneca Creek State Park

Get jolly in Gaithersburg when you and your family visit the Winter Lights Festival at Seneca Creek State Park. The 3.5-mile drive-thru features more than 450 illuminated light displays and lit trees that are sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

The Winter Lights Festival is open nightly from Nov. 26 to Dec. 31, 2021 (closed on Dec. 25). Tickets cost $15 per car on Monday through Thursday nights, and $25 per car on Friday through Sunday nights. This year, you must buy your tickets in advance; no tickets will be available at the gate. Tickets are also only good for the date and time listed. Also note that vehicle drivers are required to wear masks at the admission booth.

Lights on the Bay at Sandy Point State Park

There’s a reason why the annual Lights on the Bay drive-thru display at Sandy Point State Park is so popular. The two-mile drive along the Chesapeake Bay features more than 70 animated and stationary displays that celebrate both the holiday season and the rich history of Annapolis. The event also offers a nightly scavenger hunt for kids, and a visit from Santa on Thanksgiving Day.

Lights on the Bay is open nightly from Nov. 21, 2021, to Jan, 2, 2022, from 5-10 p.m. Admission costs $10 per car, and proceeds benefit the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Miracle on 34th Street

Head to the Hampden district of Baltimore City to take in the twinkling light display located at 720 W. 34th St. This drive-thru features a street of houses illuminated with lights in a variety of colors. It’s also popular with pedestrians, so your safest bet is to park up and explore on foot rather than doing a true drive-thru.