4 Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays in Michigan

December in Michigan can be magical, especially if you like looking at light displays. With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, consider one of these drive-thru holiday light displays to experience the Christmas spirit without the crowds.

Christmas at Crossroads

Crossroads Village in Flint is hosting its annual Holiday Magic Drive-Thru this year until Dec. 30. Cost is $10 per carload, and buses aren’t permitted to enter. The display features over 1 million lights in various holiday scenes paired to festive music. The drive-thru display is open from 5-9 p.m. select evenings — check the website before you go to make sure it’s open.

Wayne County Lightfest

Wayne County Lightfest takes place at Hines Park in Westland until New Year’s Eve. The four-mile stretch of road features more than 100,000 lights sprinkled throughout almost 50 total displays. This year, the Lightfest is experiencing longer lines than usual and has extended its hours to accommodate. You can enter anytime from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday for $5 per car.

Nite Lights

Each year, the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn lights up for Nite Lights, a drive-thru holiday light display along a 3-mile stretch of track. Entry costs $25 per car Sunday though Thursday, and $30 per car on Friday and Saturday. You can also bring a limo, motorhome, or minibus for $45; or a tour bus for $100. The display opens at 5:30 p.m. daily and closes at 9 p.m. during the week and 10 p.m. on weekends. It’ll remain open this year until New Year’s Eve.

Magic of Lights

Clarkston’s DTE Energy Music Center is hosting a 1.5-mile drive-thru light display this year called Magic of Lights. Between Nov. 13 and Jan. 2, you can experience thousands of lit-up holiday scenes and characters from the comfort and safety of your car. Tickets are available online or at the gate, but buying online can save you money. Advance weekday tickets for cars cost $25; if you want to go on a weekend it’ll be $30 per car. Paying at the gate will set you back an extra $5 per car.

