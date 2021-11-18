No Comments

4 Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays in Minnesota

Minnesota’s climate makes it a likely candidate for a white Christmas. Even if snow doesn’t fall, however, you can still have a fun holiday with your family. Visit these four drive-thru (and drive-by) displays while staying warm in your vehicle.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights

Head to Sibley Park in Mankato to witness a free exhibit of more than 1.8 million LED lights from the comfort of your vehicle. Horse-drawn wagon rides, ice sculptures, ice skating, and an appearance from Santa help round out the light display for a fun, family-focused night.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights is open nightly from Nov. 26 to Dec. 31, 2021, starting at 5 p.m. It closes at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Entry is free, though you can make a donation of cash or non-perishable food items to benefit area food shelves.

Valley Lights at Rockpoint Church

What better way to celebrate the start of the holiday season than with a trip to Valley Lights at Rockpoint Church? This magical Lake Elmo drive-thru display is completely free and features more than 100,000 LED lights choreographed to music you can tune in to on your radio. The display is open from Nov. 26 to Dec. 31, 2021, from 5-10 p.m.

It takes about 4 minutes to drive through in your car. If you prefer, you can also take a wagon ride through the display on the weekends of Dec. 2-4, Dec. 10-11, and Dec 17-18.

Sleepy Eye Holiday Lights in Motion

Head to Sportsman Park to see the Sleepy Eye Holiday Lights in Motion display. In total, the display boasts 100 lighted trees and 350,000 lights. Free carriage rides, a concession stand and bonfire complement the brilliance of the string lights.

The display is open Thanksgiving through New Year’s from 5-10 p.m. Entry is free, but you can make a donation if you’d like to contribute to the costs of running the event.

Holiday Lights on York Avenue

Each year, the Schultz family puts on a full block of light displays on York Avenue in Saint Paul. This splendid exhibit incorporates more than 60,000 lights and is free, though the family encourages visitors to bring a non-perishable food donation for a local charity.

The first night of the displays this year is Nov. 26, 2021, and the lights will be shining through the entire holiday season.