4 Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays in North Carolina

Christmas lights are one of the most festive parts of the holiday season, even in the never-ending year that is 2020. Drive-thru light displays are perfect for any holiday season, but especially this year as they allow for social distancing while still experiencing the magic of the holidays. Luckily, North Carolina has plenty of these to go around, including some new ones for 2020.

Christmas on the Farm

In a normal year, Christmas on the Farm at Denton Farm Park is a walking tour of lights. But 2020 isn’t a normal year, and so the light display is now accessibly only as a drive-thru to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Christmas on the Farm consists of numerous light displays, including live nativity scenes, all visible from the safety of your car. Admission costs $20 for regular vehicles, $25 for commercial vans, and $100 for buses. You can see the lights from 5:30-10 p.m. until Dec. 27 this year.

Festival of Lights at Hill Ridge Farms

The Festival of Lights at Hill Ridge Farms in Youngsville boasts over a mile of Christmas lights to be enjoyed from the warmth and safety of your car. In years past, the farm’s Festival of Lights has included a hayride to view the lights, but due to COVID precautions the farm has gone full-on drive-thru for 2020.

Entry to the Festival of Lights costs $20 per vehicle (no buses, RVs, or trailers allowed). Cash is preferred, though they also accept debit and credit cards. The drive-thru is typically busy on weekends, so if you can, plan to head there on a weekday to avoid long lines for entry.

Fieldstream Farm Festival of Lights

The Fieldstream Farm Festival of Lights’ claim to fame is a super-long light tunnel that incorporates over 200,000 LED lights. This light display in Raleigh opens at 5:45 p.m. on weekends and 6:45 p.m. on weekdays, and remains open until 9:45 p.m. every day. The price for one vehicle with up to 8 passengers is $20. You can also bring a passenger van or minibus with up to 18 passengers for $40 per vehicle, or a full-size bus with 19 or more passengers for $75. You must buy tickets in advance; there are no ticket sales at the gate.

Winter Lights at the North Carolina Arboretum

Asheville’s North Carolina Arboretum is putting on a drive-thru light show this Christmas. The display includes winter wildlife, butterflies, and an insect lantern exhibit, alongside the usual holiday lights.

Tickets are available in advance online, or you can pay at the gate as you begin your visit. Pre-booked tickets are date-specific, though you can use them at any time on the date shown. Advanced tickets cost $25 ($30 at the gate) for a personal vehicle, or $50 for a commercial van with more than 15 passengers. There’s also a Tuesday night discount where you can get in for $20 pre-sale or $25 at the gate.

