4 Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays in Oregon

The holiday season in Oregon is full of fun and wonder, but this year the COVID-19 pandemic is causing many holiday festivals and events to cancel. Luckily, there are still plenty of drive-thru holiday light displays you can enjoy from the safety and comfort of your own vehicle. Here are four to check out in the Beaver State.

Winter Wonderland

Want to see the largest light show in the Northwest? Head to the Portland International Raceway for Winter Wonderland — a drive-thru light display featuring several light tunnels, light depictions of the 12 Days of Christmas, and many more. Tickets are available online and must be purchased in advance to limit contact during the pandemic. Entry costs $28 per car Monday through Thursday, $33 on Fridays and Sundays, and $39 on Saturdays. Winter Wonderland is open from 4:30-11 p.m. nightly until Dec. 26.

Keizer Miracle of Christmas Lights Display

The Keizer Miracle of Christmas Lights Display is a neighborhood display that started in 1984 with a friendly competition between neighbors over who could put the most lights on their houses. More than 35 years later, more and more neighbors have joined in to create a drive-by Christmas light extravaganza. The families put their lights up on their own dime and just ask that attendees donate to the Marion Polk Food Share to help feed neighbors in need.

The Lights

Cove Church in Eugene is hosting The Lights at Lane County Fairgrounds to spread holiday cheer despite the stress of the pandemic. The totally free show stars The Grinch and Cindy-Lou Who live on stage, paired to music you can tune into on your radio. The show is 10 minutes long and loops all night from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 18-20.

Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights

If you want to see more than 500,000 lights scattered over 90 displays that include characters from the movie Frozen, take a trip to Riverforks Park in Roseburg to see the Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights. The display opens at 5:30 p.m. daily and closes at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and at 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The entry fee is $10 per car (plus a $2.24 fee) and tickets must be purchased online in advance to avoid unnecessary contact. Proceeds from ticket sales go toward Roseburg Rotary Club scholarships and service projects.

