4 Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays in Texas

Holiday season is upon us, but social distancing means it’s going to look a little different in 2020. One of the best ways to celebrate the holidays without having to worry about masks or social distancing is a trip to a drive-thru holiday light display. If you live in Texas, check out these festive displays from the comfort of your own car.

Land of Lights Christmas Park

Located in Athens, the Land of Lights Christmas Park is a popular destination for folks in east Texas this time of year. In fact, the park typically experiences bumper-to-bumper traffic, especially on weekends — and in 2020, that traffic will likely be even more than usual as people look for alternate ways to celebrate the holidays.

Land of Lights boasts more than 4 million lights over approximately 1 mile. It has a whopping six tunnels, 14 arches, and 2,000 wood cutouts. The Christmas Park is open from Nov. 10, 2020 until Jan. 3, 2021, every night from 6-10 p.m. (closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day). Entry prices start at $25 for cars and trucks and cap out at $50 for larger vehicles like passenger vans and motor homes. Buses are accepted but a per-person charge of $5 applies. Only cash is accepted, so make sure you hit the ATM on your way.

Lights Alive!

If you live in or near San Antonio, check out Lights Alive! at Alamo Ranch on Roft Road. This almost mile-long light display is synchronized to music and includes tunnels, overhead icicles, and dozens of Christmas trees of various colors. There’s also a play area to visit after you drive through the lights if you want to venture out of your car, though the usual COVID safety precautions apply.

Entry to the park costs $35, or you can pre-pay online to save $30. The park doesn’t allow shuttle vans, buses, RVs, or trailers to enter. Lights Alive! is experiencing heavier than usual traffic this year as people look for pandemic-safe holiday attractions, and the park recommends going on a weeknight to avoid long lines of up to 2 hours. The park is open from Nov. 20 to Jan. 3 starting at 6 p.m. and closing at 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Lights Alive! remains open on all major holidays.

Radiance! A Holiday Light Spectacular

North Texans can choose to attend Radiance! in one of three area cities: Weatherford, Frisco, and Dacatur. Entry costs $30 per car at all locations, or you can pay $50 and get hot chocolate, a dedicated VIP lane, and magic light glasses for kids. The drive-thru display is around 1.5 miles long and is synched to music from the radio so you can tune in for maximum holiday spirit. You must remain in your car at all times, but you can opt to buy goodies like hot chocolate and cookies from your car if you choose.

Each location opens at 5:30 p.m. and closes at either 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. depending on the date. Limos, RVs, vans, and buses are not permitted to enter.

The Light Park

The Light Park is located in the city of Spring, about 30 minutes north of Houston, on the grounds of Hurricane Harbor Splashtown. If you pay online in advance, entry is $40 per vehicle. You can also pay at the gate on weekdays, but it’ll set you back a whopping $50. The park boasts millions of lights, including towers, trees, tunnels, and (of course) cowboys. You can also partake in trivia on your drive. Signs throughout the park hold various trivia questions, the answers to which can be found on the park’s website.

The Light Park is open seven days a week from Nov. 5 – Dec. 31 from 5-10 p.m. As with other drive-thru light displays, The Light Park doesn’t allow limousines, buses, RVs, or trailers to enter.

