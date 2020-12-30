4 Essential RV Accessories
One of the many benefits of recreational vehicles is that they already come equipped with many of the things you would want to use as part of your daily routine. Nonetheless, there are many accessories that go hand-in-hand with the RV lifestyle that you probably won’t find in the feature list of any RV model right out of the factory.
Below, you’ll find four essential RV accessories we think the majority of RVers would be better off having than not.
Portable fire pit
Fire pits are the centerpiece to all campsites. While some campgrounds offer designated areas with built-in fire pits, it’s not something you should count on. Additionally, lugging around a heavy metal fire pit is just not practical. If you love to cook food outdoors and roast marshmallows under the stars, get yourself a lightweight, portable fire pit.
Comfortable camping chairs
Take your lifestyle under consideration. If you’re always on your feet during your RV trips, then a simple, featureless chair may be enough for those few moments when you want to enjoy sitting outside. But if you love to lounge, get your hands on a reclining chair with cup holders. It’ll make every RV trip that much nicer.
Collapsible kitchen accessories
If you own a small RV or simply have a lot of stuff to haul around, collapsible kitchen accessories can be a godsend. They help you save space, make organizing your cupboards incredibly easy, and aren’t at risk of breaking during travel.
Programmable multi cooker
Some people do all of their meal prep before heading out on a trip and enjoy not having to cook for a while. But part of the appeal of an RV is being able to cook in your own kitchen. To that end, one of the best accessories you can bring along is a programmable multi-cooker. Whether you need to cook a quick meal or want to be able to eat as soon as you get back from a day-long hike, the multi cooker is your best friend.
Are there other essential RV accessories you think people should know about? If so, please share in the comments!
Kurt Verlin was born in France and lives in the United States. Throughout his life he was always told French was the language of romance, but it was English he fell in love with. He likes cats, music, cars, 30 Rock, Formula 1, and pretending to be a race car driver in simulators; but most of all, he just likes to write about it all. See more articles by Kurt.