No Comments

4 Essentials for Car Camping Success

Summer may be winding down, but don’t despair. The change in season means ample opportunities to appreciate Mother Nature’s lower temperatures and cool breezes. Get ready to embrace fall with these tips for a successful car camping trip.

Road Trip Tips: For reading in the car

Although camping is essentially roughing it, it still requires plenty of gear. Car camping reduces the amount you have to take, though, serving as a great option for campers new to the outdoor game, according to WildernessTimes.com writer Victoria Marks. As long as the gear fits into your truck, car, or SUV, you should be good to go.

Sleeping gear

You’ll need to bring along some shelter. The obvious choice is a tent, but what type of tent? You could select a standard tent, a tent that affixes to the back of your SUV or hatchback, a tent that you secure to your vehicle’s roof, or if you’re driving a truck, you could opt for a truck bed tent, according to Marks.

Comfortable and cozy

A tent will help keep the wind and critters out, but you’ll still need some gear to help ward of the night’s chill. A sleeping bag will help keep you and your campers happy.

“I’d suggest getting a sleeping bag with a temperature rating at least 15 degrees lower than the temperature you’re expecting during your trip,” advises Marks. “And since you’re car camping, you can always pack an extra blanket, in case it gets really cold in the evening.”

Hydration station

Not only will you need water to drink, you will also need water for washing up or cooking, according to TheDrive.com writer Tony Markovich.

“As a safety precaution, it doesn’t hurt to also keep a portable water filter such as a LifeStraw on hand as an emergency backup,” he adds.

Adventure Bound: National Park road trips near Sheridan, Wyoming

Safety kit

In addition to the emergency kit you have in your car, you’ll also want to pack a first aid kit that has supplies to handle minor injuries and cuts, Marks suggests.