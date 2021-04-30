No Comments

4 Reasons Your Car Isn’t Starting

When your car engine fails to come to life, your first thought might be a dead battery. Although, that is a reasonable thought and a legitimate culprit to your engine failing, there are other reasons to consider why your engine won’t start.

Empty tank

Before you jump to the conclusion of an engine component failure, take a good look at your fuel gauge. Your car not starting might be the result of human error. An empty fuel tank can be the cause of your stalled car.

Corroded connections

Your battery’s lack of charge isn’t the only reason why it can cause your engine to stall. If its terminals are corroded or dirty or covered in white or green gunk, your battery won’t have the proper connection to work well. Reader’s Digest writer Jeff Bogle suggests carefully removing the clamps as the crud is acidic and using a terminal cleaning brush to clean the posts.

Faulty or clogged components

If your starter motor is damaged, weak, or just plain bad, your engine won’t start, according to Erie Insurance writer Alex Witkowski. If your car’s fuel filter is too clogged to let a sufficient amount of fuel to reach the engine, your engine won’t start. If either of these are the reasons for your non-moving car, you’ll need to have them replaced.

Computer registers an error

Your vehicle is a complex machine. With everything that needs to work right to get your car going, it’s a wonder your engine doesn’t start more often. Sometimes you won’t be able to diagnose the reason why your car won’t start, though. Your tank is full and under the hood looks good as far as you can tell.

“Modern cars have some fairly hi-tech computer gadgetry built into them. If the computer sensor tasked with transmitting info to the engine malfunctions, your car won’t start and you’ll need to tow your baby to a mechanic,” advises Bogle.

If your engine won’t start, consider these reasons. If they don’t fit the bill, seek help from an automotive professional.