4 Steps to Buying a Used RV

As we wrote about in May, the average new RV buyer earns more than 87 percent of American households. In other words, new RVs are really expensive — and yet, a lot of Americans are going camping in RVs anyway. One of the things making that possible is RV renting. Another is buying RVs used instead of new. If you’re planning to go the latter route, the following are four steps to help guide you through the process.

Step 1 – Do a lot of research

If you’re new to the RV business, you’ll find it’s a lot different than shopping for your average vehicle. Learn about the types of RVs, the special license requirements, the difference between travel trailers and motorhomes, and RV weight ratings.

Connecting with existing RV owners via forums and message boards can also help you get a better understanding of the RV lifestyle and the types of issues you may encounter with specific models, particularly if they’re used.

Step 2 – Set your budget

We wouldn’t be here if RVs weren’t expensive. Whenever you buy anything that makes a big dent in your bank account, it’s a good idea to set a budget. When you’ve settled on an amount you’re willing to spend on an RV, deduct a few thousand dollars to invest toward repairs, upgrades, and RV lifestyle-related amenities or services. This is where doing your research to figure out exactly what you’ll need, and what you’ll want, comes in handy.

Step 3 – Thoroughly assess the RV

Once you’ve shopped around and found an RV that interests you, make sure you perform a very thorough assessment of its condition. RVs have a lot more features, not to mention nooks and crannies, than your average vehicle. Check that all of those features work, look for signs of damage, open all of the storage areas, put your nose to work, and ask for maintenance records. If it’s a motorhome, you’ll also need to check the powertrain.

Step 4 – Test drive and call the experts

Just as when buying a used car, you should test drive the RV (if it’s motorized, that is). Listen for strange noises and get a feel for the brake and suspension systems. Don’t try to do the same in a towable RV — it’s illegal to be inside of one while in motion. And no matter what, we recommend consulting a certified technician who can perform a thorough inspection of the unit.

After buying the RV, go on a small maiden trip to a local campground. It will allow you to get acquainted with all of your RV’s quirks and uncover any potential issues you wouldn’t want to have encountered on a big trip far away from home. And remember to ask your fellow RVers for help if you need it. We’re friendly folk!