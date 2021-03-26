No Comments

4 Tips to Safely Sleep in Your Car

Photo: The News Wheel

If you find yourself starting to nod off during a road trip but don’t want to pay for a hotel room, taking a nap in your car can be a great idea when done correctly. Follow these tips to safely sleep a night in your car.

1. Know the law

In some cities, it is illegal to sleep in your car. Before dozing in your driver’s seat, be sure to do a quick search on your phone to see if it’s legal to do so in your current location.

2. Pick a smart parking spot

Even if it is legal, you still need to choose a place to park without restrictions and where you won’t be blocking other vehicles. While pulling off to the side of the road may seem convenient, this can increase your risk of being hit by another vehicle. That’s why you should instead select a store parking lot, a rest stop, public land, or another location after checking that there are no parking limitations in place.

3. Stay out of sight

When sleeping in your car, you want to be as unnoticeable as possible so you can avoid attracting any unwanted attention from thieves or other potential criminals. If you have lots of stickers or other eye-catching decorations, you may want to remove them. It’s also a good idea to cover the windows, using dark bedsheets or other materials.

4. Turn off the engine

Make sure to turn off the engine and air conditioning before falling asleep. Keeping them running can not only expose you to poor air quality but can also potentially cause carbon monoxide poisoning. Instead of risking your health, crack open a few windows to have some air circulation. And, on cold nights, wear multiple layers and curl up inside a sleeping bag to stay warm without your car heater.

By keeping these tips in mind and properly preparing for your road trip, you can better sleep safely in your car.