4 Upcoming Electric Trucks and Their Release Dates

Despite the recent coronavirus-related dip in gas prices, many drivers are either making the switch to electric vehicles or planning to. Until now, EVs have mainly consisted of smaller cars and crossovers, but now automakers are extending EV technology to larger vehicles, including trucks. Here are four that will soon be released for sale.

Tesla Cybertruck

Photo: Tesla

Tesla’s Cybertruck is one of the best-known and also the weirdest-looking electric truck coming to market. Its design reminds me of what we thought futuristic cars would look like back in the late-20th century. It’s meant to be super-fast and super-powerful, and also pretty affordable: $39,900 as a base price for rear-wheel drive and $49,900 for AWD.

Elon Musk and Tesla are still sticking to their original estimate of the truck going into production at the end of 2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic pushing reveal and production deadlines back for several competitors. That means we’ll likely see it on the roads by early to mid 2022.

Ford F-150 Electric

The Ford F-150 all-electric prototype

Photo: Ford Motor Company

The 14th-generation Ford F-150 is scheduled for a digital reveal on June 25. But the popular pickup has something else coming down the pipeline: an all-electric version. Since Ford still has the electric truck under wraps, we don’t know much about it, including how much it’ll cost and what its capabilities will look like.

Ford hasn’t yet committed to a reveal date for its first-ever all-electric pickup truck, but according to InsideEVs it’ll happen sometime in 2021 with a 2022 release date.

GMC Hummer EV

Photo: General Motors

Y’all remember the Hummer, right? It was huge, it guzzled gas, and it became somewhat of a status symbol in the 90s and early 2000s. It was based on the Humvee military vehicle and it represented things like FREEDOM and AMERICA. Well, the Hummer will soon be back on the roads, but this time it’ll be a GMC-badged electric truck. The Hummer EV was meant to debut on May 2 this year but GMC has pushed that back to an as-yet unnamed date due to coronavirus.

Despite not unveiling the truck yet, GMC has released plenty of teasers, including the fact that it’ll have up to 1,000 horsepower and up to 11,500 lb-ft of torque, and that it’ll go 0-60 mph in just 3 seconds. The Hummer electric truck is slated to hit the market in 2022, and Car and Driver estimates a starting MSRP of $70,000.

Rivian R1T

Photo: Ben Moon for Rivian

So far, the trucks on this list come from well-known automakers. The Rivian R1T breaks that mold. Detroit-based Rivian is a startup created to focus solely on electric vehicles, much like rival Tesla. Although Rivian has yet to release a vehicle for sale, it’s attracted attention from well-known investors such as Amazon and Ford.

The Rivian R1T has a range of up to 400 miles, a 0-60 time of 3 seconds, and up to 700 horsepower. Prices haven’t been announced yet but you can preorder your R1T on Rivian’s website by making a refundable deposit of $1,000, and Car and Driver estimates that the R1T will start at $70,500. It’ll be produced as a 2021 model, meaning we could start seeing it on the road within the next year.