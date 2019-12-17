No Comments

4 Useful Apps for Your Next EV Road Trip

Whether you own an EV or are thinking about renting one on your next road trip, wouldn’t it be nice to know which apps are the best ones to download to support your eco-friendly journeys? You’re in the right place. Here are four useful apps to simplify and streamline your EV drives.

EVgo is opening new fast charging stations weekly, so check out the EVgo app to help make your #Thanksgiving #EV travel a little easier. Find a nearby station, check charger availability and swipe to start your next charge. Travel safely! #EVgo https://t.co/vmpCrgTCwe pic.twitter.com/lViYIbsaj5 — EVgo Fast Charging Network (@evgonetwork) November 27, 2019

EVgo

The EVgo app locates one of the many (1,050 to be exact) DC fast chargers near you. It even includes turn-by-turn directions to the charging station you select, as well as real-time availability so you can avoid driving to one that’s currently in use. This app gets excellent ratings for its intuitive interface.

PlugShare

At the time of writing, PlugShare provides coverage of more than 90,000 charging stations in North America, as well as global coverage of an extra 110,000 units. The app even allows you to filter chargers based on your EV’s specs, charging stations types, and your preferred charging network.

Google Maps Now Helps Users Find EV Chargers They Can Use#GoogleMaps https://t.co/1ALT58eS40 — The CrazyDroid (@TCrazydroid) December 16, 2019

Google Maps

Earlier this year, Google Maps added a new function to enable EV owners to find a charging station close to them. Simply open the app then type in the keyword “EV charging” to view nearby units. The app has recently added a plug-type filter so the search function will find only those charging stations compatible with your vehicle’s plug type.

EV Hotels

This app connects you with hotels near you that offer charging facilities. It even lets you book a room and provides details about charger-port compatibility and which chargers are designated for guest-only use.

