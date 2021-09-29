No Comments

4 Ways to Childproof Your Car

Driving safely and having a vehicle equipped with the latest safety tech aren’t the only ways to protect children during car travel. Here are four ways to help ensure that young passengers are as safe as can be during daily commutes and family road trips.

1. Use your car’s childproof locks

If your car has them, activate the childproof lock settings for doors and windows when the vehicle is in motion, as GoMechanic’s Vaibhav Arora shares. The door locks will prevent young ones from exiting the car when it’s unsafe to do so. And the window locks will help keep your children’s fingers from getting pinched in the window if they tend to fidget with any buttons within their reach during a drive.

2. Keep the car uncluttered

Regularly clean and dejunk your vehicle, to make sure the backseat and cargo area are free from unsafe objects, as Arora suggests. These could include sharp and/or heavy objects you leave in your car and just forgot to bring inside (e.g. hand weights, scissors, construction tools, etc.). Or small accessories like hair elastics and bottle caps that could be choking hazards. It can also be any half-empty water bottles and half-eaten snack bags, as well as sippy cups that fell on the floor and are hiding under the seat or in the crack between the backseat and the side door. This will keep your children from ingesting spoiled food or drink that could make them sick.

3. Secure objects in the cabin

Invest in some cargo organizers or cargo nets to help immobilize heavy and/or hard objects you’re transporting on drives, whether that’s sports equipment, luggage, or groceries. It’s a simple way to prevent items from transforming into airborne projectiles that could harm young passengers in the event of a sudden stop or a collision, as DefensiveDriving.org’s Brandon Myers shares.

4. Fasten unused seatbelts

It’s also important to buckle and lock seatbelts that you aren’t using for passengers or car seats, as Myers articulates. This will keep young ones from playing with untethered seatbelts, and possibly strangling themselves as a result.

