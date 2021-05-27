No Comments

4 Ways You’re Making a Bad Impression on Your Mechanic

When you take your car in for service, you are probably just focused on what is wrong with your car or what maintenance needs to be done. Perhaps you forgot to clean out the trash in the cabin or your car is overdue for a wash. Although these are not major crimes, they can be sources of ire for your mechanic. If you want to make a good impression on your automotive technician, and prove you care about your car, too, avoid the following behaviors, advises Showbiz CheatSheet.com writer Eric Schaal.

Neglecting regular maintenance

Oil changes are simple, but necessary maintenance to help keep your car’s engine running properly. Your mechanic will know immediately if you have never changed the oil based on the damage in your engine.

Being a rude customer

Having work done on your car, even minor repairs, is inconvenient. You need your car! But, so does everyone else who’s patronizing the service bay. You need to wait your turn and be respectful about it.

“No one likes a problem customer,” warns Schaal.

Driving with a mess

Even if your car’s issue is under the hood, your technician will have to get behind the wheel of your car at some point or points during the appointment. If your cabin is messy or full of trash, be sure to clean it out before you head into the shop.

“Taking it to the shop with a bunch of garbage inside will probably raise a few eyebrows. In some cases, mechanics might take it as a lack of respect for their work, especially if they need to fix something inside the vehicle. Otherwise, they might just think of you as a bit of a slob,” according Schaal.

Drawing a blank

The more you can tell your mechanic about what is going on with your car, the better. If you have no insight into what’s going on, it may take longer for your mechanic to fix the issue. Be sure to be prepared with a clear description of what’s going on before you consult with the technician.

