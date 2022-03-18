No Comments

5 Chevy Vehicles Score NHTSA 5-Star Safety Ratings for 2022

The 2022 Blazer is one of five Chevy models with an NHTSA 5-Star Overall Safety Rating

Photo: Chevrolet

Each year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration puts dozens of vehicles through a rigorous series of crash tests. The models that hold up the best are awarded with the NHTSA’s coveted 5-Star Overall Safety Rating. For 2022, five Chevrolet vehicles — including some of the brand’s most popular models — were awarded with this rating.

Four of Chevrolet’s SUVs got five stars: the subcompact 2022 Trax and 2022 Trailblazer, the compact 2022 Equinox, and the midsize 2022 Blazer. The 2022 Camaro sports car also received the NHTSA’s top rating.

To arrive at its ratings, the NHTSA tests vehicles for frontal crashes, side crashes, and rollovers. Frontal crash tests are administered for the front driver side and passenger side. Two side tests — for crashes into a pole and a barrier — measure protection for both front and rear passengers.

As part of their overall scores, the four Chevrolet SUVs got five stars for frontal and side crash protection and four stars for rollover safety. The Camaro received five stars for side crashes and rollovers and four stars for frontal crashes.

The 2022 Equinox also has a 5-Star Safety Rating

Photo: Chevrolet

Along with crash tests, the NHTSA also notes whether models offer recommended safety technologies like forward collision warning, lane departure warning, crash imminent braking, and dynamic brake support.

As recently released or updated models, the Trailblazer, Equinox, and Blazer come standard with all of the NHTSA-recommended technologies — which are grouped together as the Chevy Safety Assist package. The Trax and Camaro are older models and haven’t yet been updated to offer most of these features.

Regardless of the advanced driver-assistance tech they offer, all of these NHTSA 5-Star Chevy models come equipped with the safety basics you’d expect in a modern vehicle, including frontal and side air bags, LATCH connectors for child seats, and safety power windows.

