5 Cool Features on the 2022 Infiniti QX55

The 2022 Infiniti QX55 is meant to be the first step towards a full refresh of the Infiniti lineup. With unique styling and plenty of tech features, the model carves a niche for itself among the brand’s offerings. Here’s a look at how the QX55 sets itself apart from the pack.

Standard capability

Although the QX55 is available in three trim levels, every model comes standard with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive. This advanced AWD system uses real time data, including vehicle speed, wheel spin, and throttle position, to precisely adjust its power delivery and deliver maximum grip on the road.

Wireless connectivity

Thanks to wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity, it’s no big deal if you leave your cords at home. However, Android users will have to sync their devices the old fashioned way.

Advanced safety tech

Every QX55 comes standard with a bundle of standard safety features including Rear Automatic Braking, Forward Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, High Beam Assist, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. The mid-grade Essential trim adds the ProASSIST Package, which includes Distance Control Assist, Lane Departure Prevention, Blind Spot Intervention, and Intelligent Cruise Control.

Unique styling

Thanks to its distinct roofline, Infiniti calls the QX55 a “crossover coupe.” And despite its sloping profile, the QX55 manages to boast class-leading cargo capacity. Behind the second row, it provides 26.9 cubic feet. Fold the backseat down to open up all 54.1 cubic feet of cargo space.

Climate-controlled comforts

Every QX55 comes standard with heated seats, but the model also offers features for drivers who are looking to cool down. The Essential trim offers climate-controlled front seats, while the Sensory model looks out for your backseat passengers with tri-zone automatic climate control.

