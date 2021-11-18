5 Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays in West Virginia
Nothing brings out your Christmas spirit more than driving through a holiday light display covered in snow while you sip a hot mocha in your warm car. The Mountain State has quite a collection of light displays for this festive season. Here are five drive-thru holiday light displays in West Virginia.
Fayette County Winter Wonderland Light Display
If you’re in the Fayetteville area, be sure to stop by the Fayette County Winter Wonderland display at 1268 Fayette County Park Road. On Friday and Saturday nights, Santa himself will make an appearance! The event is free to the public, but cash and canned food donations are accepted.
The event runs from Dec. 1-30 from 6-10 p.m. Admission is $5 per car and they only accept cash, so make sure you come prepared.
St. Albans Festival of Lights
A short drive from Charleston is the St. Albans Festival of Lights, which has been an annual tradition since 1988. This year, the event at St. Albans City Park opens on Nov. 26 and runs nightly until Dec. 26 from 6-9 p.m. (closed Dec. 24 and 25).
Fairmont Celebration of Lights
The Celebration of Lights features more than 500 light displays over a 1.3-mile stretch at Fairmont’s Morris Park. The display runs from Nov. 26 to Dec. 28, 2021, with walker nights every Wednesday. It’s closed on Dec. 24 and 25 for the Christmas holiday. Entry costs $10 per car, $30 per bus, and $5 per person of walker nights with kids 12 and under getting in for free.
Oglebay Festival of Lights
Head to the Oglebay Festival of Lights near Wheeling for a fantastic, 6-mile drive-thru display that includes a whopping 90 lighted attractions with more than 1 million LED lights. The popular event has been going strong since 1985 and is currently one of the biggest holiday light displays in the country that attracts more than 1 million visitors per year.
The event runs nightly from Nov. 4, 2021 to Jan. 9, 2022. To attend, you must buy a vehicle pass for $25, but that pass is valid for the ensure season so you can go as many times as you want.
Christmas at the State Fair
When you think of state fairs, you probably picture tractor pulls and funnel cakes. But during the holiday season, the State Fair of West Virginia transforms into a winter wonderland through the Christmas at the Fair event.
The event opens on Nov. 26, 2021, and takes place on Thursdays through Sundays throughout the holiday season. It’s donation-based, so you can pay what you can and still see the amazing light displays. There are also food vendors if you happen to get hungry along the way.
If you need a little pep for the holidays and are visiting West Virginia, check out one of the above displays to get lost in the beauty of this miraculous time of year.
The News Wheel is a digital auto magazine providing readers with a fresh perspective on the latest car news. We’re located in the heart of America (Dayton, Ohio) and our goal is to deliver an entertaining and informative perspective on what’s trending in the automotive world. See more articles from The News Wheel.