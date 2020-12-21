No Comments

5 Drive-Thru Light Display Etiquette Tips

Drive-thru holiday light displays are a popular way to enjoy the festive season without the cold weather that often accompanies it. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic is making drive-thru light displays more popular than ever as Americans look for ways to enjoy Christmas while sticking to social distancing guidelines. If you’re heading to a light display in your car this year, stick to these etiquette guidelines to make it an enjoyable time for all.

Perfect For Teens: The 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT

1. Turn off your headlights

Most drive-thru holiday light displays will have a sign near the entrance directing drivers to turn off their headlights and only use their parking lights for the duration of the show. This allows you to enjoy the show better as the light displays aren’t overshadowed by some dude’s super-bright LEDs. It also means you won’t inadvertently blind the driver in front of you when they look in their rearview mirror.

2. Don’t be a tailgater

Drive-thru light displays can be busy places, especially on weekends (and especially in 2020). That means you’ll likely have a line of cars in front of you, and they will probably be taking their time to make sure they see every single animation. Don’t be the d-bag who tails the car in front of you. Drive slowly, give your neighboring cars space, and if you’re in that much of a hurry consider staying home instead.

3. Make a donation

Many holiday light displays are put on free of charge by local communities and organizations. These free displays often partner with local charities to raise money. Do your research ahead of time and, if it is within your means, either make an online donation before you go, or drop some cash in the donation box at the light display. These boxes are usually displayed prominently at the entrance or exit.

4. Let faster people past

If you’re faced with another driver who seems to be in a hurry, consider pulling over when safe to let them past. The natural response to someone following closely behind you is anger and annoyance, but in the spirit of the holiday season, try to stay calm. You could even direct that driver to this etiquette post so maybe they will reconsider coming if they are in a big rush.

5. Don’t honk

Your horn, that is — unless there is a true emergency. A sudden horn blast can be startling to your neighboring cars. If someone is in your way and you’re trying to get them to move, re-read tip number 2 and stay home next time.

Fuel-Efficient Trucks: Learn about the 2020 GMC Sierra’s efficient diesel engine