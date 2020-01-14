5 Driving Tips to Protect the Environment in 2020
This article is sponsored by Shelbourne Motors.
Environmental damage is a constant topic in the news and it’s clear that we need to take action to reduce our impact. Even a small change can help when everyone makes an effort. Driving is often one of the biggest topics when discussing how people can reduce their personal impact so here are a few tips for how you can help protect the environment in 2020.
1. Only drive when necessary
The most obvious tip is to reduce the amount of time that you spend driving. It’s easy to grab the keys whenever you need to go anywhere, but you should stop and ask yourself if you really need to drive. There will be times where you need to drive but often you could walk/cycle or get public transport.
2. Switch to eco-friendly car
One of the best steps to take is to switch to a car which is either electric, hybrid, or more environmentally friendly than your current car. Toyota is a brand that’s known for its eco-friendly vehicles and is popular among conscientious drivers.
3. Practice smooth driving
It’s often an overlooked aspect, but how you drive can also affect your environmental impact. It’s best to drive as smoothly as possible and avoid hard accelerations or slamming on the brakes and avoid idling for more than 30 seconds, if possible.
4. Maintenance
Keeping on top of car maintenance will keep your car in good condition. Thus, this will help the car run smoothly and efficiently, which can help reduce your environmental impact. You don’t always have to take the car to a mechanic, as there are many maintenance tasks that you can easily do yourself with easy-to-follow guides online.
5. Check tires regularly
It’s important that the tires on your vehicle are inflated to the recommended level in order for the car to achieve its best mileage and to reduce fuel consumption (and saving money). Check the pressure often and also physically examine the tires to look for signs of wear or damage, which could stop the vehicle from traveling as efficiently as it could be.
If you’re looking to reduce your environmental impact in 2020, these are the best driving tips to achieve this. When everyone takes action, results will be seen and even a few small changes could make a big difference in the long-term to protect the environment.