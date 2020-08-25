No Comments

5 Fascinating Facts About Jeeps

2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Photo: FCA

Jeep has a storied legacy. From its World War II roots to the incomparable off-roading beast, it is today, a Jeep symbolizes adventure, capability, and fun. But, of course, you already know this. So, here’s a few things you might not know about the Jeep brand.

Quick turnaround

It only two days to design the original military-grade Jeep prototype and one more day to estimate how much it would cost. The quick-thinking engineer, Karl Probst, was responsible for designing the first Jeep prototype in record time.

Moniker mystery

Although the origin of the Jeep is clear, its name, not so much.

“There are countless urban legends, none of which are credible or confirmable,” according to Cheapism writer Andrew Lisa. “The most likely story is that the Army’s shorthand for vehicles classified as ‘general purposes’ or ‘government purposes’ is ‘GP,’ which might have been pronounced colloquially as ‘jeep.”

Military honors

Four Marine Corps generals used a Jeep they referred to as Old Faithful. The vehicle weathered the Battle of Guadacanal, and as a result of two shrapnel holes in its windshield, the model was honored with a Purple Heart. Jeeps retired from military service in the 1980s. A more durable machine, the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle or Humvee, was developed by the Army.

Government service

In the 1950s, the United States Postal Service relied on the Jeep DJ, short for Dispatcher Jeep, to deliver mail. It was the first truck commissioned by the USPS and was equipped with right-hand drive.

Distinct lighting

The design of the Jeep has several signature elements, including its round headlights. For almost 10 years, though, the Jeep Wrangler projected a different shape.

“To distinguish from the CJs of old, Jeep boxed the lights on the Wrangler and kept them that way until 1995,” Lisa reports.

Today’s Jeep lineup blends the best of history and modern technologies to help you take on adventures on and off-road.