No Comments

5 of the Coolest Features on the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an American supercar with a wealth of cutting-edge engineering. From its unique design to its groundbreaking V8 engine, here’s a look at five of its coolest features.

A Legacy of Quality and Innovation: Check out the award-winning Chevrolet lineup

Race-inspired performance

Under the hood, the 2023 Corvette Z06 boasts an all-new 5.5-liter LT6. This dynamo delivers 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, making it the highest horsepower, naturally-aspirated V8 on any production model in history. On top of its raw power, engineers tuned it to produce a distinctive exhaust note that stands out from other members of the Corvette model lineup.

An exclusive look

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 sets itself apart from the Stingray in a variety of ways. For starters, its stance is 3.6 inches wider than the Stingray’s. Plus, it rides on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels — the largest ever to come standard on a production Corvette.

Spoiler alert

The Corvette Z06 dons a unique rear spoiler that boasts adjustable wickerbill elements. These little vertical tabs provide additional high-speed cornering stability by giving you up to 365 pounds of downforce.

Z07 Performance Package

As its name suggests, the Z07 Performance Package takes the Z06 to the next level. It adds a variety of carbon-fiber features designed to enhance the car’s aerodynamics, including a rear wing, front-corner dive planes, a huge front splitter, and underbody strakes to give you some extra downforce. On top of that, it provides a uniquely calibrated Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 system, custom FE7 suspension, and a set of Brembo® carbon-ceramic brakes, along with custom-developed Michelin Sport Cup tires. You can also opt for lightweight carbon-fiber wheels that slash 41 pounds from the Corvette’s unsprung mass.

Customizable design

The 2023 Corvette Z06 lets you express yourself with 12 exterior colors, choose from six brake caliper colors and seven different wheel designs. And with seven interior colors, six seatbelt choices, and three seating options, you can also tailor the interior of the 2023 Corvette Z06 to your tastes. You can also pick between two interior carbon-fiber trim options, as well the available Stealth Aluminum trim.

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will arrive on dealer lots in the summer of 2022.