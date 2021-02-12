No Comments

5 Regional Gas Stations You Won’t Find Anywhere Else

Highway gas stations and convenience stores can offer some much-needed respite on long road trips. And while they all offer similar services, these brands often carry a unique local flavor, making them memorable to one-time visitors and regular customers alike. Here’s a look at a few of our favorites.

Buc-ees

It’s said that everything is bigger in Texas, and if Buc-ees is any indicator, we’d say that old adage rings true. These large-format convenience stores offer everything a weary traveler may need — from snacks and gasoline to souvenirs and pet supplies. In fact, the chain’s New Braunfels location has been recognized as the world’s largest convenience store, clocking in at a whopping 66,335 square feet. That’s more than an acre of space! On top of that, Buc-ees has even won awards for having the cleanest restrooms in America.

Wawa

Wawa started out as a New Jersey iron foundry back in 1803. Just shy of the company’s 100th anniversary in 1902, the brand made the jump to the dairy industry. By 1964, the founder’s grandson was in charge of the company, and he transformed it into Wawa Food Market. Nowadays, the company is one of the most beloved roadside stops, found throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C. Its made-to-order food and specialty drinks are so popular, the store even offers curbside pickup for customers. And if you’ve ever wondered about Wawa’s name and logo, it got its moniker from its hometown of Wawa, Pennsylvania, which was named after the Lenni Lenape Native American word for the Canada goose.

Sheetz

Since 1952, Sheetz has been an oasis for drivers cruising around Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland. This family-owned chain of convenience stores set itself apart from the competition by offering higher-quality, fresh food options. The food at Sheetz is made to order, putting it on par with quick-service restaurants.

Casey’s General Store

Casey’s is rapidly expanding across the U.S., but the brand is an icon of the Great Plains region. This travel stop got its start near Des Moines, Iowa, in 1959, but now spans 16 states — including ones as far west as Ohio, Tennessee, Michigan, and Kentucky. In addition to offering all the snacks you’d expect to find at a convenience store, Casey’s is famous for its many specialty and custom pizza options, with made-from-scratch crust. They even offer a gluten-free crust option, so everyone on the road trip can partake.

Kwik Trip

Kwik Trip is a regional favorite around Wisconsin and Minnesota, but you might recognize it by the Kwik Star name in Illinois and Iowa. Often located near highways, this convenience store offers a menu of made-to-order food, along with groceries, showers, overnight parking, and Denny’s restaurants at select locations. Some even offer home delivery of hot food. The chain even won the title of “2018 Convenience Store Chain of the Year,” awarded by the Convenience Store Decisions digital magazine.