No Comments

5 Tips to RV With Your Cat

Being with family is one of the best parts of being home, but what if your home is mobile and part of your family is feline? Cats are naturally skittish animals, so taking a trip in a recreational vehicle can be difficult for them —but not impossible. If you’re looking to RV with your cat, we recommend you follow these tips.

1. Pick a spot for the litter box

Most people understandably prefer to keep litter boxes out of the way, but it’s important that your cat can still easily access it inside the RV. Some people like to place the box in a cabinet with a built-in cat door, or in an outdoor storage bay that can be accessed from inside. A more simple solution is to put the box in the shower. It won’t take up extra space or move around on the floor while you are driving, and it’s easy to move and rinse any spillover before you shower.

2. Secure their food and water

When you RV with your cat, make sure to bring extra food and to feed them at the same time as you normally do at home. Keep fresh water handy as well, and ideally use the same food and water dishes you use at home too. The less the experience is different for the cat, the better. That being said, you’ll want to make sure their dishes are securely stored while on the move. A sliding drawer under the fridge or kitchen cabinet is a good option.

3. Introduce them to the RV beforehand

Cats are territorial. When they live in a space, they regularly mark it with their scent — most often with their faces, claws, and tails. If you introduce them to a new space that doesn’t smell like them, they’re probably going to feel nervous. Before you go on your big trip, spend a few hours in the RV with your cat, and bring the litter box as well as the food and water with you. Let them rub their scent around and get familiar with the new surroundings — that way when it’s finally time to go, they can feel more at home.

4. Make them comfortable

Cats love to be comfortable. And as we’ve already covered, they’re creatures of habit. To help them be more at ease, bring their favorite bed and toys along for the ride, while giving them space to relax. Try putting their bed by a big window so they can look outside while they rest. Keep in mind that when cats are introduced to new places, their instinct is usually to hide. Be prepared for them disappearing under the bed or couch for hours. They may even curl up inside the litter box. If this happens, just leave them be. Give them the time to adjust. Eventually, they’ll venture out as they realize the RV isn’t so scary after all.

5. Give them something to scratch

You should always give your cat something to scratch at home, and that applies to RVs as well. Cats scratch for many reasons — to stretch their bodies, to mark their territory, and to keep their claws healthy — so they’re going to keep scratching no matter where you put them. Bring your home scratching post along for the ride or attach scratching pads to a few surfaces inside the RV. Just don’t resort to declawing your cat — for a whole host of reasons.

Cats are naturally curious but cautious creatures. Once you’ve helped them feel comfortable in your RV, they can truly enjoy traveling and discovering new places with you — from the comfort and safety of their new, mobile home.