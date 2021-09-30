No Comments

6 Auto Shows to Anticipate in 2022

It’s not too early to start anticipating 2022 car shows as we wait for more details about these events

Photo: Marijana via Pixabay

In light of current events, many of this year’s auto shows have been canceled, delayed, or rescheduled. Despite the uncertainty of 2021, we can still hope for a more “normal” 2022 as far as these car-themed displays go. Here are six auto shows that are currently set for 2022, so you can begin making tentative plans to attend one or more of them. (Please note that these events may or may not be canceled closer to the event date, in the context of the pandemic.)

Chicago Auto Show – Feb. 12-21

The Chicago Auto Show is currently scheduled for Feb. 12-21. Known as the largest auto show in the States, this event has been a key attraction for American gearheads since it first kicked off in 1901. Stay tuned to the show’s website for more details in the days ahead as this event draws closer.

New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) – April 2022

Bummed that this year’s NYIAS event was canceled? Plan on catching next year’s show when it returns in April. Ever since 1900, when the first NYIAS event opened to the public in the original Madison Square Garden, this auto show has been one of the primary events to attend for car enthusiasts nationwide. We’ll update you on the event’s dates and schedule when the show’s organizers announce this information in the near future.

Carlisle Ford Nationals – June 3-5

Touted as the largest all-Ford show on the planet, the Carlisle Ford Nationals auto show will occur next year on June 3-5. The Carlisle PA Fairgrounds will host the event that occurs 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, then 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday. According to the show’s website, these are just a few of the special displays you can expect to see at the 2022 event: SSP 40th Anniversary, Lightweight Reunion, and 60th Anniversary of Shelby.

Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS) – June 2022

The Detroit Auto Show, also known as the North American Auto Show, is tentatively set to return in June 2022. That’s good news for fans that weren’t appeased by the alternative six-day Motor Bella show that replaced this year’s auto show event. Though NAIAS has yet to reveal the dates for the 2022 auto show, we hope to bring you these details soon for your planning purposes.

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance – Aug. 21

Mark your calendar for Aug. 21, 2022, to experience California’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Heralded as a “can’t-miss” car geek event, this annual auto show has drawn an international crowd since it first began back in 1950. Though classic cars are the highlight of this sophisticated event, you can also catch sight of some new car and concept car debuts.

Los Angeles Auto Show – TBD

Currently, the annual Los Angeles Auto Show will be held in 2022. And, though the show’s organizers haven’t disclosed the exact dates of next year’s event, we speculate that it will take a cue from past events and occur in late November. Stay posted for more details in the days ahead as we wait to hear more details about next year’s LA Auto Show.

