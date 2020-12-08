6 Reasons to Keep Scissors in the Car
If you tend to keep random objects in your car, you’re not alone. There’s one more item worth adding to the mix, though: scissors. Here are six good reasons to keep a pair inside of your vehicle.
1. For easier snacking
Pre-packaged snacks like chips, trail mix, and pretzels are travel-friendly snacks worth packing for commutes and road trips. Spend less time hassling with wrapping and more time eating yummy food when you snip the bags open with scissors.
2. For wrapping gifts last-minute
Running late to a party and still have to wrap a present? Pack some scissors — along with some tape, gift wrap, and bows — and complete this task in the car. Just make sure the car is parked or someone else is driving, for safety reasons.
3. For quick sewing jobs
The glove compartment or front console is the perfect spot to stow scissors and some basic sewing supplies. It’s an easy way to sew a ripped hem or reattach a button if you’re away from home and need a quick wardrobe fix.
4. For an instant trim
Scissors are a simple solution when you notice an uneven part of your bangs or a few beard hairs you forgot to trim when you’re traveling and don’t have time to stop by home or the salon. Make sure to exercise caution when trimming your hair, though, so you don’t go overboard.
5. For cutting through a stuck seatbelt
Mothering with Creativity blogger Jessica Locke emphasizes one of the most important reasons to keep scissors in the car. This tool lets you slice through a jammed seat belt in emergency situations when the buckle release just isn’t working and you or another person need to escape to a safer place.
6. For bandaging a wound
If you have an emergency kit you stow in the car, you might already have scissors on hand to treat minor injuries. If not, though, make sure to keep this tool in your vehicle to snip bandaging tape, gauze, and other first-aid supplies when bandaging a cut or burn.
