6 Tips for Renting a Car
This article is sponsored by Car Rental Langkawi.
Car rental makes it easier for you to get around while on vacation. If you’re a car rental newbie, make sure you follow these tips during your rental experience.
1. Use a credit card
When you choose Car Rental in Langkawi or anywhere else it is a good idea to use your credit card when picking up your vehicle. If you want to rent using your debit card, call beforehand or check online to check the rental car company’s policy, so you know what amount to expect as a hold.
2. Young drivers cost more
Your 24-year-old daughter might have a perfectly clean driving record, but car rental companies only her potential liability as a driver. Even though younger drivers are able to rent cars, it’s highly likely they will pay additional fees when they’re under 25. Avoid these fees by not adding any drivers under 25 to the list.
3. Keep drivers to a minimum
For each additional driver, you’ll be paying a daily fee, whether they actually drive or not. You need to double-check to see what the policy is as it can vary.
4. Shop around for car insurance
Although insurance on a rental car can be obtained from the agency, it’s worth looking at your personal vehicle insurance because it may cover rentals as well. It’s also a good idea to check with your credit card company because many offer types of car rental insurance as a benefit.
5. Fill up before returning the car
Many car rental companies require that you turn the car in with a full tank of gas. If you don’t, they will charge you a lot more than the per-gallon (or liter) price to do it for you. It’s better to just do it yourself right before you drop the car off.
6. Bring your own extras
Rental car companies do provide extras like car seats or GPS units, but those come at a cost. To save cash, it’s a good idea to bring at least some of these extras with you from home.
For example, instead of using the agency’s GPS, use a map app on your phone. The same goes for any satellite radio listening.
You can organize Car Rental in Langkawi by making a reservation online. Once you have paid with your credit card, your car will be ready to drive. Offline reservations are also possible.
You can also rent cars on behalf of other people. But those people still need to have their own valid driving licenses, so make sure you submit their driving license information when the reservations are being made.