6 Ways to Save Money on Your Spring Break Road Trip

Arm yourself with these budget-savvy tips in prep for your spring break travels

Photo: Bruce Mars

Planning a spring break trip with your college buds? Here are some simple strategies to save money while taking a break from the books and having fun with friends.

Look for budget accommodations

Hostels are an affordable place to spend the night when traveling on a tight budget

Photo: Gery Moser via Pixabay

Lodging can take a huge chunk out of your travel budget. Skip pricey hotels and find cheaper accommodation to save yourself some cash. Airbnb and hostels are a great place to start. Though, you can also ask to stay with a friend or family member if they happen to live near your spring break destination (and don’t mind a few extra guests).

Check with your school

Depending on where you go to college, you might have an on-campus travel agent who can help you plan a trip while staying within your price range. It’s also a good idea to inquire about any discounted spring break trips certain campus organizations might be offering.

Research for discounts

Grab discounts before and during your trip to minimize expenses

Photo: CheapFullCoverageAutoInsurance.com

Look for deals ahead of time to help save during the trip itself. Groupon, LivingSocial, and Restaurant.com are great places to start. And make sure to bring your student ID with you in case your destination has some student discounts. (Just be wary of scams, since some criminals target spring-break travelers with fake discounts.)

Make advance reservations

The earlier in advance you can make reservations for your trip, the more you’ll save. This goes not just for lodging but also for any tours, experiences, or outings you want to do at your destination.

Bring food and drinks

A cooler is a great way to transport food and drinks for the drive

Pack a cooler with drinks and food for the trip there and replenish it for the ride back, to help you save on dining expenses. And depending on where you’re traveling and if your lodging will have a fridge and/or kitchen area, consider prepping some simple meals that you can make at your hotel or rental. This will help curb meal costs during the trip, especially if you’re vacationing in an upscale spring break location.

Pack all the essentials

Use a packing list app or write down a list of items you’ll need to bring and start packing your gear before your trip. This will help ensure that you have everything you’ll need before you arrive so you can avoid paying excessive prices on touristy items like sun protection and beach gear.

