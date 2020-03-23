7 Car-Themed Ways to Pass the Time During Social Distancing
Don’t let coronavirus-related social distancing get you down. Feed your passion for cars while engaging your mind and senses with these seven car-themed pastimes.
Shop for a New Family-Hauler: Get the scoop on the 2020 Equinox
1. Watch a car movie or TV show
Distract yourself from the coronavirus headlines when you veg on your favorite auto-themed film or TV show. For more vintage movies, check out “Bullitt”, “The French Connection,” or the original “Mad Max.” For more modern escapes, try “Baby Driver” or “Ford v Ferrari.” If you’re in more of a TV show mood, try “Car Masters: Rust to Riches,” available on Netflix. “Deals Wheels and Steals” and “Inside West Coast Customs” are two other rewarding watches.
2. Detail your vehicle
Arm yourself with some microfiber cloths and some cleaning supplies then deep-clean your car. Check out this article, if you’re not sure where to start.
3. Make a playlist of car-themed songs
Create a new playlist of songs about cars, roads, and new destinations. Here are some earworms that are worth including.
4. Discover a new car-focused video game
Channel your passion for Chevys when you play one of these licensed Chevrolet Video Games. Then try your luck at “Driveclub,” “Need for Speed Payback,” and “Forza Motorsport.”
5. Try virtual reality racing games
Treat yourself to a VR system to take your gaming hobby to the next level. Hot Cars’ Chris Littlechild recommends “Project CARS,” “Assetto Corsa,” “DiRT Rally VR,” and “Project CARS 2.”
6. Take a scenic drive closeby
Go for a scenic drive nearby to get out of the house while still keeping a safe distance from other people. It’s a great way to stay connected to your vehicle and regain a sense of freedom during this time of limited mobility and social interaction.
7. Plan future road trips
Fight cabin fever by planning out the road trips you’ll take when COVID-19 blows over. Whether you’re anticipating seeing National Parks or visiting haunted literary places, putting together the details now will bring you one step closer to taking your trip when health authorities like WHO and CDC declare that it’s safe to do so.
A Bright Future: Learn more about the 2021 Chevy Suburban and Tahoe
Whitney Russell is a current resident of Dayton, though her spirit can be found beach-bumming on Puerto Rico (the land of her half-Puerto Rican heritage). When not adventuring through the exciting world of car news, she can be found hiking with her husband and their two dogs, motorcycling, visiting her cute nephews and nieces, discovering new memes, reorganizing and/or decorating some corner of the world, researching random things, and escaping into a great movie, poem, or short story. See more articles by Whitney.