8 Non-Perishable Food Items To Keep In Your Car

Nut butters a great staple for a non-perishable food stash

Photo: Steve Buissinne via Pixabay

It’s good to prepare your vehicle before setting out on a road trip. Maybe your aim is to have enough car snacks packed to last you through the summer driving season. Perhaps you want to stock up on non-perishable food items for a potential breakdown — or in case the apocalypse hits and you need some energizing grub to help you ward off the zombies. Here are eight food and drink items worth adding to your car’s stockpile of snacks.

Dried fruit

Dried fruit has a long shelf life making it the perfect emergency food snack

Photo: PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay

If you’re a fan of dried pineapple, apricots, cranberries, or apples, you’re in luck. Per Kubala, dried fruit boasts a one-year shelf life when properly stored at room temperature.

Meat jerky

A great source of protein, commercially-made meat jerky has a shelf life of up to one year, as Healthline’s Jillian Kubala confirms. Just make sure to store it in an airtight container to preserve its freshness.

Nut butter

Whether you prefer almond, peanut, or cashew, nut butter is another staple to add to your car’s emergency food stash. According to Good Housekeeping’s Katie Bourque, commercial peanut butter can last up to nine months when stored at room temperature.

Grains, nuts, and seeds

Granola, pumpkin seeds, pistachios, and peanuts are just some of the snacks that fall into this category of emergency food staples. Though, some of these items have a shelf life that’s shorter than six months, as Kubala and Bourque point out. So, make sure to read the label’s expiration date before purchasing them.

Canned foods

Canned foods are another essential emergency food supply to keep in your car. Per Kubala, canned beans have a two-to-five-year shelf life when stored at room temperature. And canned meat like chicken, salmon, or tuna can last up to five years as long as you keep them out of extreme temperatures, as Bourque confirms.

Canned pet food

If you regularly transport your cat or dog, then it’s a good idea to include some cans of pet food in your car’s food supply. According to The Nest’s Jason Gordon, a can of dog food can last anywhere from two to five years after the canning date.

Water

Water is one of the most important items to include in your car’s food and drink stash

Photo: The News Wheel

Bottled water is one of the top items to include in your car’s emergency refreshment supply. Though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration doesn’t require manufacturers to list a shelf life for bottled water, manufacturers like Nestlé say it’s safe to keep a case of bottled water for two years.

Instant coffee

Caffeine can provide a welcome energy boost if you’re waiting for roadside assistance for longer than you expect. If you’re a fan of java, then it’s a great idea to include instant coffee in your vehicle’s emergency food stash. According to the EatByDate team, a container of instant coffee can last anywhere from two years to two decades, if stored and sealed properly.

For more ideas on foods to pack for a road trip, check out this article. Then read up on healthy snacks you can find at gas station convenience stores in the event that you left your non-perishable food items at home before setting off on your travels.

