8 Non-Perishable Food Items To Keep In Your Car
It’s good to prepare your vehicle before setting out on a road trip. Maybe your aim is to have enough car snacks packed to last you through the summer driving season. Perhaps you want to stock up on non-perishable food items for a potential breakdown — or in case the apocalypse hits and you need some energizing grub to help you ward off the zombies. Here are eight food and drink items worth adding to your car’s stockpile of snacks.
Dried fruit
If you’re a fan of dried pineapple, apricots, cranberries, or apples, you’re in luck. Per Kubala, dried fruit boasts a one-year shelf life when properly stored at room temperature.
Meat jerky
A great source of protein, commercially-made meat jerky has a shelf life of up to one year, as Healthline’s Jillian Kubala confirms. Just make sure to store it in an airtight container to preserve its freshness.
Nut butter
Whether you prefer almond, peanut, or cashew, nut butter is another staple to add to your car’s emergency food stash. According to Good Housekeeping’s Katie Bourque, commercial peanut butter can last up to nine months when stored at room temperature.
Grains, nuts, and seeds
Granola, pumpkin seeds, pistachios, and peanuts are just some of the snacks that fall into this category of emergency food staples. Though, some of these items have a shelf life that’s shorter than six months, as Kubala and Bourque point out. So, make sure to read the label’s expiration date before purchasing them.
Canned foods
Canned foods are another essential emergency food supply to keep in your car. Per Kubala, canned beans have a two-to-five-year shelf life when stored at room temperature. And canned meat like chicken, salmon, or tuna can last up to five years as long as you keep them out of extreme temperatures, as Bourque confirms.
Canned pet food
If you regularly transport your cat or dog, then it’s a good idea to include some cans of pet food in your car’s food supply. According to The Nest’s Jason Gordon, a can of dog food can last anywhere from two to five years after the canning date.
Water
Bottled water is one of the top items to include in your car’s emergency refreshment supply. Though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration doesn’t require manufacturers to list a shelf life for bottled water, manufacturers like Nestlé say it’s safe to keep a case of bottled water for two years.
Instant coffee
Caffeine can provide a welcome energy boost if you’re waiting for roadside assistance for longer than you expect. If you’re a fan of java, then it’s a great idea to include instant coffee in your vehicle’s emergency food stash. According to the EatByDate team, a container of instant coffee can last anywhere from two years to two decades, if stored and sealed properly.
