8 of the Coolest New Features on the 2022 Infiniti QX60

Photo: Infiniti

The Infiniti QX60 is all-new for the 2022 model year. The latest iteration of this luxury SUV features more space, an additional trim level, and plenty of new tech and comfort features. Here’s a look at eight of our favorite updates.

Autograph trim level

Photo: Infiniti

True to its name, the brand-new Autograph trim level comes standard with plenty of signature features. second-row captain’s chairs, ambient lighting, quilted semi-aniline leather seating, and open-pore wood trim.

Kid-friendly seating

Photo: Infiniti

Infiniti Global Head of Product Strategy Eric Rigaux explained that the new QX60 was designed with busy families in mind, and the proof is in the seating. Its one-touch sliding seats makes it easy to access the third row, while the second row comes equipped with child-seat-ready LATCH seating.

More room for people and cargo

Photo: Infiniti

Due to its redesign, the QX60 now offers more cargo bay space and an expanded underfloor storage area. It even gives passengers room to stretch out, thanks to its ergonomically designed second- and third-row seats that offer more heel-to-hip space than previous models.

Updated climate controls

Photo: Infiniti

The benefits for backseat passengers don’t stop at spaciousness. The latest QX60 boasts an updated tri-zone climate control system that provides better ventilation to the second and third rows. It’s also easier to tweak the system to your comfort thanks to a new smartphone-like haptic touch-screen interface.

Moonbow Blue

Photo: Infiniti

The 2022 QX60 boasts an exclusive exterior color — Moonbow Blue. Designed to evoke a dusky summer sky, this signature color has a unique pigment that changes color from purple to blue to green, depending on your viewing angle.

Japanese-inspired design

Photo: Infiniti

When crafting the QX60, the designers took inspiration from classic Japanese aesthetics. The design of its quilted semi-aniline seating is inspired by the ripples in a pond, while the LED headlamps pay homage to the folds of a kimono. Even the grille’s intricate design takes cues from the art of origami

ProPilot Assist with Navi Link

Photo: Infiniti

You’ll find an updated version of ProPilot Assist with Navi Link inside the QX60. This advanced hands-on intelligent cruise control feature now takes data from the built-in navigation system, so it can predict bends, off-ramps, and other road features that could require braking or steering input.

Updated Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive

Photo: Infiniti

The QX60 boasts and updated Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system. It’s designed to predict slippage before it happens — and kick in to prevent you from sliding.

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 is expected on dealer lots in fall of 2021.