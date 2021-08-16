No Comments

A Brief History of the Woodward Dream Cruise, Detroit’s Classic Car Convention

Ever since the official 1995 inaugural event, numerous people have gathered in Detroit to cruise in their classic cars down Woodward Avenue every August. Unofficially, though, Woodward has been part of car culture and its predominance in the Motor City for decades.

With an average attendance of 1.5 million people every year (according to data reported by Curbed Detroit), the Woodward Dream Cruise is back for another year. It’s an opportune time to look back on the history of the largest automotive gathering in the world.

How the Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit came to be

The Detroit Historical Society shares this glimpse into the city’s history: In the 1950s, with the popularity of hot rods and muscle cars on the rise, the wide and oft-empty Woodward Avenue became a popular venue for unregulated street racing. As the metropolitan area around Detroit grew, adding more and more car dealerships, garages, and parts suppliers, the stretch of concrete became a haven for the hottest vehicles around.

Jump ahead nearly 40 years: The neighborhood of Ferndale is in need of funds to build a community soccer field for local children. Plumber Nelson House, the mayor, and some volunteers have the idea to hold a fundraising cruise. The event — held on August 19, 1995 — drew nearly 10 times the number of attendees beyond what was expected. The event immediately became a beloved mainstay in the community calendar and attracted more and more people from across the nation — not to mention making gobs of money for Detroit’s economy.

The annual event takes place on the third Saturday of August (apart from cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19). It attracts nearly 50,000 classic cars from the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s plus over 1 million local and traveling spectators who come to witness the parade. The sidewalks and streets of northwest Detroit are filled with people showing to watch the 12-hour procession that stretches over 15 miles, between Pontiac and the Detroit city limits.

For the biggest gathering of the best cars you’ll ever see, Woodward is the place to go. If you’re a gearhead, it should be on your bucket list to attend — or participate in!

