A British Car Company Is Bringing an EV Sports Car to America to Challenge Tesla and Porsche

For over five decades, Caterham has focused on niche, lightweight sports cars. Now, the British brand is making its move stateside with an electric vehicle designed to attract performance enthusiasts. The Project V, which was first unveiled as a show car in 2023, made its debut at the CES 2026 in Las Vegas, marking the company’s serious commitment to tapping into the American market. The two-door sports car is set to launch in 2027 and promises to fill the gap left by the long-awaited Tesla Roadster.

According to Justin Gardiner, Caterham Cars’ overseas representative, the company is “going to take America very seriously” and plans to sell a significant number of Project Vs in the U.S. With its debut looming, the electric sports car has stirred excitement due to its balance of performance, simplicity, and a competitive price point.

© Caterham

A Light, No-frills Electric Sports Car

At the heart of the Project V is a philosophy of simplicity. Unlike many other electric vehicles, which focus on overwhelming features and high-tech interfaces, the Project V aims for an unadulterated driving experience. The car boasts a 268-horsepower (200 kW) electric motor powering the rear wheels, paired with a 55-kWh battery pack split into two parts.

This setup provides a range of 249 miles on a full charge, according to estimates based on the WLTP cycle. While these specs might not be groundbreaking compared to other electric cars, Caterham is not aiming for high-end, ultra-fast specs.

The brand is focused on delivering a lightweight, thrilling ride rather than excessive performance numbers. As Gardiner explained, the Project V is designed for those who value driving dynamics over raw power, ensuring that it offers “fun” rather than just speed.

Caterham Project V Electric Coupe – © Caterham

Minimalist Interior With Cutting-edge Tech

Inside, the Project V stays true to its minimalist design philosophy. The dashboard features a flat, basic surface, with an analog instrument cluster and a small touchscreen in the center console. The touchscreen is primarily used for essential functions like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a rearview camera display.

The simplicity continues with basic electronic driving assists, limited to necessary systems like ABS, traction control, and airbags. Caterham’s approach to the interior design emphasizes the driving experience over excessive technology, creating a cockpit that allows the driver to focus on the road.

Notably, off-the-shelf components are used wherever possible, including a Yamaha-sourced e-motor and an integrated inverter. The seats come from Maserati, and the door design mirrors that of the Audi TT. According to Gardiner, this practical approach allows Caterham to keep the costs down while focusing on performance.

© Caterham

Pricing And Competition With Porsche’s Electric Sports Cars

When it comes to pricing, the Project V is positioned as a premium but attainable option for driving enthusiasts. Originally expected to start at around $107,000, Caterham now estimates the base price to be closer to $135,000, reflecting global economic conditions and production costs.

While this price might seem steep for a car primarily designed for weekend drives, Caterham believes it represents good value, especially in comparison to high-end electric sports cars like the Porsche Cayman and Boxster.

According to Gardiner, the $130,000 range is not out of line, especially when considering that Porsche’s electric versions of the Cayman and Boxster are expected to hit the market soon. Despite the price tag, Caterham is confident that the Project V will offer more driving fun than its competitors, positioning it as an enticing choice for those waiting for Porsche to deliver its EV sports cars.